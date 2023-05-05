Sanders asks federal government for 30-day extension on picking up tab for cost of storm debris cleanup

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Friday she has requested a 30-day extension to the 100% federal cost share for state and local resources spent on debris cleanup and emergency protective measures in Pulaski, Lonoke, and Cross counties, the three areas most affected by March 31 tornadoes.

The federal government had agreed to shoulder the full cost of cleaning up debris and other emergency measures for 30 days.

Sanders said that, as that time period's ending date approaches, "affected communities continue to face severe cost burdens" to replace lost structures and infrastructure.

She said that "Arkansans are still struggling" and that an extension the cost share agreement by an additional 30 days will "help Arkansas get back on its feet.”

Sanders declared a state of emergency on March 31. The EF3 tornado left behind a trail of destruction in the metro area, starting in west Little Rock until it finally weakened near Cabot. Another EF3 tornado on March 31 struck Wynne in Cross County.