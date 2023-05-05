Schools bring in the gold at track

Thursday was a good day to be Skylar Sterritt.

The freshman phenom won two of Sheridan's four gold medals in the 5A state track and field meet at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy and helped the Lady Jackets finish fourth in team standings.

Sterritt won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, captured the silver medal in the high jump and was sixth in the long jump. Senior Sophia Allen gave the Lady Jackets a win in the pole vault, and the 4x100 boys relay team won a close final over conference rival El Dorado.

The White Hall 4x200 girls team of Kylah Demmings, Phasia Carter, Victoria Hassen and Anaya Johnson took first place in their state final by nearly 2 seconds over Nettleton, while Demmings in the 400, Benjamin Redix in the boys triple jump and Landon Meredith in the boys shot put clinched second place.

Sterritt ran 12.36 in the 100, defeating Searcy senior Tamarah Hogan by 0.14 second, while El Dorado sophomore Zyron Brock came in third at 12.66.

Sterritt (25.53) edged Brock (25.56) in a near-photo finish for the 200-meter crown, with Hogan (25.64) coming in third. Hassen (25.96) was fourth and Demmings (25.98) fifth. Sterritt nearly made it three gold medals when she matched a 5-foot-4 jump by El Dorado's Davin James, but Sterritt's two misses to James' none proved the difference in first and second places. Sterritt also jumped 17 feet, 0.5 inch in the long jump.

Allen and Hot Springs Lakeside freshman Allie Quast matched 12 feet even in the pole vault, but Allen won by virtue of no misses at the height to Quast's one.

Macy Moring of Sheridan was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.32 seconds).

Sheridan's 4x100 team of Nathan Uptagrafft, Iziah Owens, Ahmad Anderson and Aaron Webb ran 42.44 seconds, beating El Dorado by 0.25 second. Owens was ninth in the 200 meters with a time of 22.49.

The White Hall 4x200 girls' time was 1:43.43, while Nettleton came in second at 1:44.99 and Lake Hamilton took third at 1:45.24.

Demmings ran 58.99 seconds in the 400, finishing second to El Dorado's Zyron Brock (58.11). Both recorded personal bests.

Redix went 46 feet, 4 inches, in the triple jump, while Little Rock Parkview's Clayton Wilbon won at 47-4.25. Both recorded their best heights on the second flight.

Meredith threw 49-6 in the shot put, while Peyton McNeely of Benton won with a 50-8 toss. Meredith also came in fourth in the triple jump at 48-7.5.

Also for White Hall, Braeden Bell took seventh in the boys' 100 meters (11.06 seconds), and the 4x200 boys team was sixth at 1:35.09.

For Pine Bluff, Courtney Crutchfield came in fifth in the long jump (21-9.5), while White Hall's Redix took ninth at 20-9.25. Crutchfield was 10th in the high jump at 6-0.

Sheridan's girls team was fourth with 54 points, while White Hall came in eighth with 31. Sheridan's boys were sixth with 40, and White Hall's boys were 12th with 20.