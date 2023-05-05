Senate witnesses pan GOP debt bill

Senate Democrats contended Thursday that House Republicans' debt limit demands would tip the U.S. into a recession through a forced choice of either sharp spending cuts or a federal default.

Democrats made the case in a hastily assembled Senate Budget Committee hearing as both parties struggled to win over public opinion ahead of a meeting on the debt limit next week between President Joe Biden, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California, and other congressional leaders.

"House Republicans are saying if you don't let us wreck the economy and whittle down essential government services to the point where we are laying off air traffic controllers, then we will just wreck the economy by refusing to pay the bills instead," said Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington.

"If Republicans won't level with the American people about their terrible bill, Senate Democrats are going to do it for them," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

The hearing underscored how far apart the two parties are on the debt ceiling and the rising risk the U.S. defaults for the first time on a payment obligation.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the federal government may exhaust its ability to pay bills without a debt limit increase by June 1.

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told the Senate panel that the timing of the Republican-backed federal spending cuts amid worries of a recession ahead are "especially inopportune -- it would meaningfully increase the likelihood of such a downturn."

Moody's Analytics forecast the Republican budget cuts would reduce employment growth by 784,000 jobs through 2024 while a default that stretched on at least six weeks would cost the economy more than 7 million jobs.

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, R.I., the panel's chairman, cast the choice as "default or disaster."

Senate Republicans at the hearing countered that Biden has refused to negotiate with McCarthy since the beginning of February and that many past debt ceiling increases were coupled with spending cuts, such as that in 2011.

"House Republicans have acted responsibly by passing a debt ceiling increase," committee top Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa said. "In contrast President Biden and Democrats have sat idly by."

"It's showboating to badmouth the fact that the only thing that's been done on the debt ceiling and on the budget is what Republicans have done," said Grassley. "Now the ball is in the court of the president to negotiate, and they want to distract from that."

Grassley said it would be up to Congress to decide how to meet the spending caps that the House bill would put in place, and "nothing in the legislation mandates cuts to defense, veterans' health care, border security or other activities that Republicans have already prioritized."

Brian Riedl, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute said that the level of U.S. debt is unsustainable and will lead to a much bigger crisis if not reduced.

"If we don't deal with this, the bond market will cut us off at some point and it will be much more painful," he testified.

House Republicans' plan would increase the U.S. debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, which would stave off a payments default until March 31, 2024 at the latest. In exchange, Republicans demand $4.8 trillion in budget deficit cuts over a decade, defying Biden's demands for a so-called "clean" debt ceiling increase.

The savings in the bill would be achieved by cutting discretionary spending in 2024 by $130 billion to 2022 levels and capping its growth at 1% annually for a decade. In addition, it would add new work requirements for some Medicaid and increasing them for food stamps and welfare.

Riedl scoffed at the idea that rolling back discretionary federal spending in 2024 to levels from two years earlier would devastate the U.S. economy.

Zandi told the committee his best estimate of a default date is June 8 and the best case scenario is Aug. 8. He recommended that lawmakers pass a short debt ceiling increase to the Oct. 1 beginning of the next fiscal year to give time for a budget agreement.

On Tuesday, House Democrats began a process -- described by many as an absolute final option -- that could allow them to bypass the chamber's Republican leaders in passing legislation to raise the nation's debt ceiling with the support of a handful of GOP lawmakers.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Democrats had crafted a "special rule" that could allow a bipartisan measure to be considered on the House floor through use of a "discharge petition" -- a procedure that is cumbersome, time-consuming and rarely successful. Such a petition would require 218 votes to discharge, or release a bill from committee, to start the process for a vote in the full House.

COMPETITORS LOVE CHAOS

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, warned Thursday that countries such as China and Russia would capitalize on the "chaos" that would ensue if the United States defaulted on its debt and use it as evidence that democracy was dysfunctional.

Young was echoing concerns expressed earlier in the day by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. Haines told senators that, in the case of a U.S. default, it would be "almost a certainty that [China and Russia] would look to take advantage of the opportunity" to demonstrate "that we're not capable of functioning as a democracy."

In a rare appearance at the White House news briefing Thursday, Young said that U.S. competitors love to see the partisan fighting over debt ceiling negotiations and stressed again that "Congress needs to do its job."

"They love to see chaos in the American system. They love to see that we can't do our basic jobs," Young said. "It's no less than a test of what works in this world: Does democracy still work or does the Chinese way work? In things like this, we have to step up to the plate and do what's right for the American people because it's no less than what [Haines] has laid out."

Young also expressed skepticism over the GOP bill that would raise the debt limit only in conjunction with significant cuts and a rollback of several of Biden's top programs, mostly those dealing with climate change.

The bill stands no chance in the Democratic-led Senate, and Biden has said he would veto it.

"I've done appropriations a long time. Something tells me those top lines in that [GOP] bill -- there are many Republicans who could not vote for bills that actually told the American people by line item what it means," Young said, referencing potential cuts to veterans benefits and services, cancer research and other areas.

"I know people want to take defense off the table. What about our research? What about manufacturing?" she added. "All the progress we've made in bringing manufacturing back to this country: Why would we, at this moment in time, with the progress we've seen -- in unemployment, manufacturing jobs, making it in America -- why would we do anything in this country to not only halt but reverse that, with having a made-up fight that could be ended tomorrow?"

ALL AVENUES OPEN

Meanwhile, the White House insisted anew Thursday that the onus is on Republicans in Congress to raise the debt limit. Young said, "Tomorrow, they could put a bill on the floor to make sure we won't default. I could probably write the bill for them in five minutes. It's pretty easy."

But that logic works both ways, some witnesses and Republican lawmakers said.

Riedl told lawmakers that Congress has a long history of attaching efforts to reduce deficits to debt ceiling lifts. He said the nation's debt, now more than $31 trillion, means all legislative avenues should be open to addressing it.

Excluding defense programs and veterans health benefits from the cuts when enacting future spending bills would put more pressure on other non-defense spending approved by Congress each year. Such spending would fall to 2% of GDP by 2033, the lowest level since at least the early 1960s. Such non-defense spending does not include mandatory funds for Medicare and Social Security.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., said he is one of two senators to have attended Head Start schooling, and warned that the House bill would eventually lead to dramatic cuts in that program. He said his participation in Head Start allowed him to learn, socialize and receive healthy food while his parents could stay in the workplace.

"That sounds like good economic policy to me," Lujan said.

Head Start is an education program that uses federal funds to help children from low-income families receive educational development that would prove beneficial for later years in public schooling.

Two other witnesses called on lawmakers to keep provisions passed into law last August designed to curb global warming and boost clean energy production. House Republicans propose rescinding most of the energy tax credits and spending in that bill, reducing deficits by more than $500 billion over 10 years.

Those tax breaks have spurred billions of dollars in private investment across the country, according to Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association. She said that some 40 new electric battery manufacturing sites are coming to states such as Michigan, Arizona and South Carolina. Companies are also expanding their battery plants in states such as Oklahoma and Alabama, while wind-power manufacturing facilities are coming to Iowa, Georgia, Texas and others.

"Any threat to the IRA," she said, referring to Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, "is a threat to these factories and these jobs."

Information for this article was contributed by Erik Wasson of Bloomberg News (TNS), Kevin Freking and Josh Boak of The Associated Press and by Amy B Wang, John Wagner and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post.