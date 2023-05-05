Serious on debt

On April 27, the House passed a bill to raise the debt limit linked to spending reductions that will slow the growth of government red ink over the next 10 years. The bill's passage increases pressure on President Joe Biden to end his brinkmanship and come to the negotiating table, rather than sticking to his demand that additional debt be allowed without reining in even $1 of government spending. One of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle called the GOP effort "mean."

What's "mean"--if we are now using that term--is passing off debt to our children and grandchildren, which will lower their standard of living and increase national security risks in the future. The federal debt is already more than $31 trillion, and increasing fast.

More than half that debt is owed to foreign nations, mutual funds, private pension funds, and insurers, among others. Japan, the European Union, and China each hold more than $1 trillion of it. It is typically held in bonds sold by the U.S. Treasury that allow the bondholders to receive interest payments in what is considered a safe place to hold assets.

Mind-bogglingly large numbers, whether $31 trillion or $1 trillion, make it difficult to understand the full scope of what is at issue. So let's forget the principal for now, and just consider the interest owed to those who hold the public debt. In the government's fiscal year 2022, the interest paid to those debt holders was $475 billion. Again, that's just the interest paid out in a single year.

Now, with interest rates rising as the Federal Reserve tries to rein in the highest inflation in 40 years, interest on the federal debt will also increase, projected to reach $640 billion in 2023. That's a 35 percent increase, yet another reason it was foolish for the president to abandon the 40-year bipartisan priority of keeping inflation under control.

Although the concept is hard for people inside the Washington, D.C., bubble to understand, money paid out as interest to the nation's creditors is money that otherwise could have been used for vital functions to strengthen our nation. What else could the federal government have done with that money? I'm sure we would each have our own policy preferences, but let's look at an example.

The interest paid out just in 2022 could have doubled the budgets of all four of the following government agencies: Homeland Security (securing the border, preventing terrorism, enforcing immigration law, protecting our cyber infrastructure, etc.), Agriculture Department (supporting programs important to rural America and that advance U.S. food and fiber industries, farmers, ranchers, etc.), Department of Transportation (funding interstate highways, roads, bridges, airports, etc.), and the National Science Foundation (conducting and funding research to help the U.S. maintain its technological leadership)

Or, instead of those, we could have doubled the budgets of the Veterans Administration, the Energy Department, and the Department of Justice.

Is national defense your top concern? We could have used the interest paid in 2022 instead to give the Pentagon a 50 percent funding increase.

While former President Bill Clinton once famously declared that the era of big government is over, economists on the left have come up with something called Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), whose fans include Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The theory claims that unless inflation is a problem, the government can print and spend as much money as it wants without negative consequences. MMT is catnip for the Big Government crowd.

But calling Washington's spending addiction "MMT" doesn't change economic reality, which is that interest payments on our debt are crowding out spending that could be used to strengthen the country and increase economic growth.

Breaking from this status quo of endless government deficit spending requires a serious, bipartisan discussion free of demagoguery, which, let's face it, has not been our nation's strong suit of late. But absent reform like the House passed last month--which is just a start--interest payments will continue to soar. That in turn means directing funding for the things the federal government does right will become more difficult. That is not just foolish; it might even be called "mean."

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford represents Arkansas' 1st District.