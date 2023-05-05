Shelling impedes aid to Khartoum





CAIRO -- Heavy shelling in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Thursday disrupted efforts to deliver badly needed aid to trapped civilians, after yet another fragile and frequently violated truce ran out, residents said.

Sudan has plunged into chaos since fighting broke out in mid-April between the country's two rival top generals. There is increasing concern for those trapped and displaced by the fighting, and aid workers and civilians have said there's a dire lack of basic services, medical care, food and water.

In central areas of Khartoum, sporadic explosions could be heard Thursday, a day after the United Nations warned that the Sudanese people are "facing a humanitarian catastrophe," and after the latest in a series of cease-fires expired earlier in the day.

"The situation is very dire," said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, who leads a key doctors union. "All forms of shelling can still be heard in Khartoum, whether air or artillery shelling."

Black plumes of smoke rising from downtown neighborhoods dotted Khartoum's skyline at midday. The fighting also raised questions about the viability of internationally backed initiatives seeking to bring an end to the violence that upended the African country's transition to democracy.

The conflict started on April 15, preceded by months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting turned urban areas into battlefields, and foreign governments rushed to evacuate their diplomats and thousands of foreign nationals out of Sudan.

Both sides have traded accusations of truce violations over the past weeks. On Thursday, each side claimed its forces were the subject of attacks. The military said late Wednesday that it clashed with RSF forces around key government institutions in Khartoum, including the Republican Palace in the capital's center.

Cease-fire initiatives by the United States, Saudi Arabia and the East African bloc known as IGAD have all floated a path toward longer negotiations. But the warring sides have shown little commitment to even short-term promises to stop the fighting.

The doctors' group has in recent days warned that at least 60% of hospitals located near areas of active fighting are out of service, either because they have been shelled or due to the shortage of medical personnel and supplies.

Among those in a critical, life-threatening situation are some 12,000 patients with kidney failure with no access to dialysis facilities. "People suffering from chronic diseases are dying at home because functioning hospitals are only attending to the wounded," said Atiya, of the Sudanese Doctors' Syndicate.

The head of the U.N. children's agency, Catherine Russell, said from Kenya on Thursday that "Sudan is teetering toward catastrophe" and warned that children are increasingly caught in the crossfire.

"While we are unable to confirm estimates due to the intensity of the violence, UNICEF has received reports that 190 children have been killed and another 1,700 injured in Sudan since conflict erupted almost three weeks ago," she said.

"For the sake of Sudan's children, the violence must stop," Russell added.

BIDEN: IT'S 'A TRAGEDY'

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday setting the path to sanction individuals involved in the recent violence in Sudan.

Biden said in a statement that his order will "hold individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan; undermining Sudan's democratic transition; using violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights abuses."

The president said the violence taking place in Sudan is "a tragedy -- and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people's clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy."

"I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties," Biden said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Biden administration had not settled on whether sanctions will be issued against the warring generals.

"I wouldn't read it as a warning," Kirby said of the executive order. "It's the president setting up the proper authorities in case we want to use those kinds of tools."

Information for this article was contributed by Noha Elhennawy, Edith M. Lederer, Matthew Lee and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.





Sudanese and U.S. evacuees are welcomed with flowers as they disembark Thursday from the USNS Brunswick at Jeddah port, Saudi Arabia. The Sudan fighting, which broke out after months of escalating tension between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary group, has so far killed 550 people and displaced hundreds of thousands. (AP/Amr Nabil)





