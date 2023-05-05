Smith on mound for Hogs tonight





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn announced Thursday the Razorbacks would be without standout second baseman Peyton Stovall and lead pitcher Hunter Hollan for tonight's series opener at struggling Mississippi State.

The No. 6 Razorbacks (33-12, 14-7 SEC) will alter their pitching rotation for the sixth consecutive weekend and start staff ace Hagen Smith (6-1, 2.64 ERA) at 6 p.m. Central today at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs (24-20, 6-15) are expected to counter with junior right-hander Cade Smith (1-1, 5.54 ERA).

The latest Arkansas move was due to shin splints for left-hander Hunter Hollan (6-2, 3.79), who had started the weekend opener for seven consecutive conference series.

"We're going to let Hollan have a couple more days to rest," Van Horn said. "We'll either throw him Game 2 or Game 3, hopefully, and let that leg continue to rest.

"So we're going to just flip it. We'll start Hagen Smith and then we'll just TBA it for Saturday and Sunday."

If things go well tonight, improving relief ace Brady Tygart (1-0, 4.91) would be in position to make a shortened start for the second consecutive week, this time in his home state, with Will McEntire (6-2, 5.82) piggybacking off him.

Stovall had been dealing with a shoulder issue for weeks. He could be seen shouting into his glove while leaving the field after a relay throw to first base during an 8-7 win over Texas A&M on April 29 in his last game.

Stovall did not play in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to Lipscomb in 11 innings in North Little Rock.

"I don't even think I'm going to put him on the roster," Van Horn said, referencing the list of 27 eligible players the UA must submit to the SEC today. "It'll let him rest that shoulder another five or six days. He's not ready yet."

Van Horn said either Harold Coll (.257, 3 home runs, 20 RBI), who hit a three-run homer on Tuesday, or Peyton Holt (.308, 1, 8) would fill in at second base. The Razorbacks will also be without star transfer outfielders Jared Wegner (.351, 12, 44) and Tavian Josenberger (.322, 7, 27). Wegner needs at least one more week in his recovery from a broken thumb, and Josenberger is resting a strained hamstring.

Arkansas will enter the weekend 1 1/2 games behind SEC West leader LSU. Mississippi State has won only two SEC series-- at Alabama and home against Ole Miss on consecutive weekends in early April.

The Bulldogs are coming off a three-game sweep at Tennessee in which they were outscored 33-17 and were run-ruled 13-2 in the finale. Coach Chris Lemonis fired pitching coach Scott Foxhall on Monday.

Mississippi State is last in the SEC in earned run average (6.62) a year after it finished last with a 6.07 ERA in 2022. Two years ago, the Bulldogs set the NCAA single-season record with 817 strikeouts while winning the College World Series over Vanderbilt.

"[We had] a couple of great years pitching, won a national championship with a great pitching staff, but the last two years have been tough," Lemonis said on his "Dawg Talk" radio show on Monday. "Just after the weekend, the way we were moving just felt like it was the time and place."

Van Horn said the Razorbacks expect a tough series.

"How did another coach in the league word it to me, a couple of them?" Van Horn said. "They both used the word 'dangerous,' because they can score.

"They're a lot better than their record. You just don't know what you're going to run into and the crowds are still coming out down there."

More News

Up next

NO. 6 ARKANSAS at MISSISSIPPI STATE

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

RECORDS Arkansas 33-12, 14-7; Mississippi State 24-20, 6-15 SEC

STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas: LHP Hagen Smith (6-1, 2.64); Mississippi State: RHP Cade Smith (1-1, 5.54)

SERIES Miss. State leads 57-54 since 1960

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS Since being swept in Starkville on April 20-21, 2018, the Hogs are 8-1 vs. Mississippi State. The Hogs had gone 62 weekend series in a row against the same team (regular and postseason) without being swept before its 0-3 set at Georgia on April 20-22. … Arkansas hit 60 home runs in its first 36 games, an average of 1.67 home runs per game, which included a run of 32 consecutive games with a home run. The Hogs have 7 home runs in their last 8 games (0.875). … With Caleb Calis 13-game hitting streak being snapped on Tuesday, the teams current longest streak belongs to Ben McLaughlin, who has a 3-game streak. Cali has reached base in 16 consecutive games, the current longest streak on the team.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Miss. State, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Miss. State, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

SUNDAY at Miss. State, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off





Arkansas starting second baseman Peyton Stovall, who has been dealing with a shoulder issue for weeks, is set to miss this weekend’s series at Mississippi State as the injury bug continues to bite the Razorbacks. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





