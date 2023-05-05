Sophomore helps El Dorado win crown

PEARCY -- An El Dorado sophomore scored 47 points en route to a thrilling team title in the Class 5A state championship at Lake Hamilton's Wolf Stadium Thursday night.

Zyron Brock won the long jump and girls 400-meter dash to lead the Lady Wildcats to a team total of 100 points, edging Lake Hamilton in second at 94.50 points.

"No El Dorado athlete has ever scored 47 points at a state meet to my knowledge," El Dorado Coach John Koonce said. "That's a sophomore. She had a huge day. She has developed all season long. Before the season started she was really only in one or two events. At the end of the season she was in six events."

With the Lady Wolves hosting the meet and coming off a 5A-South conference title, the Lady Wildcats knew it was going to be a tough meet.

Koonce emphasized his team really had to fight for every point and every single place mattered. The difference between a fifth or third place finish in any single event could be the difference in the state title.

"[Lake Hamilton] was an excellent, excellent team," Koonce said. "That's one reason that this state championship feels so sweet, because we knew how good Lake Hamilton was. And to beat a team that was as good as that, we had to have a good day."

Thursday night's win marked back-to-back state championships for the Lady Wildcats. El Dorado graduated around 80 points from its state title winning team last season, so this year was a grind to get back to the top.

"It's huge," Koonce said. "Last year we won it and we were the favorite all year long and were supposed to win it all year long. This year we weren't necessarily the favorite. It didn't look like we had a chance until we got toward the end of the year and our athletes really developed. The young ladies got a lot better toward the end of the year and got to the level where they could do this. It's a very sweet feeling."

On the boys side, Russellville used the power of distance runner River Hardman to climb to a state title, finishing with 93 points and defeating Mountain Home at 81.50.

Hardman ran personal bests in the 800-meter run (1:52.69) and 1,600 (4:14.38), finishing first and second in each event respectively. Hardman then finished third in the 3,200.

The Cyclones captured their first boys state track title in 11 years Thursday night. After winning the indoor state title earlier this season, Russellville set its sights on an outdoor title.

Russellville sophomore Kercher Herring shined in the pole vault, winning the event with a personal best of 15 feet, 2 inches.