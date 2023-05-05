‘Star Trek’s’ Takei honors museum





McGEHEE – In parting, George Takei left hundreds of visitors at the World War II Japanese American Internment Museum's 10th anniversary celebration with a familiar sign from the television series that made him famous.

Only a few in the audience were able to do the Vulcan salute that, according to the 86-year-old actor, means: "Live long and prosper." The salute requires parting the pinky and ring fingers away from the middle and index fingers.

The message behind it was Takei's hope for a brighter America, as visitors from this southeast Arkansas farming town and elsewhere across America came together to reflect on the history of the internment camps in nearby Jerome and Rohwer that the museum, located inside the old Missouri Pacific Depot stop, provides.

"This building is still in the transportation business," said Takei, who attended the museum's opening in 2013. "It takes people back in time to learn about what happened here 80 years ago. It inspires people to look to the future, and with the lessons learned here, to build a better future not only for Arkansas but for America and transporting ideas, information and inspiration."

Takei, a native of Los Angeles, was 5 when he and his family were interned in Rohwer. He achieved national acclaim when he took on the role of Lt. Sulu on the NBC sci-fi series "Star Trek," which aired from 1966-69 and spawned a franchise of movies in which he starred from 1979-91. (Coincidentally, Thursday marked "Star Wars Day," in honor of another movie franchise that honors May 4 with the saying "May the Fourth be with you.")

HISTORY OF INTERNMENT CAMPS

Shortly after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued an executive order that authorized the evacuation of more than 100,000 Japanese Americans from the West Coast to internment camps, also known as relocation centers, across the country during America's involvement in the war. Jerome, in Drew County, and Rohwer, which like McGehee is in Desha County, were just two of 10 such locations of army-style barracks where Japanese American families were forced to stay from February 1942 to March 1946.

The chapter of internment camps is little-known in American history, Takei commented.

"Most Japanese Americans and descendants know very little," Takei said. "I learned about it from my father, who was a block manager at Rohwer, although I also lived it."

Takei returned to Arkansas for the first time since internment in 2004, adding he was eagerly looking forward to connecting with his memory when he learned an important lesson: Change happens.

The landscape that was southeast Arkansas is much different today from the 1940s, but the history not often shared remains.

"This museum informs people," Takei said. "They understand history better."

And learning from the cruel past can help make Desha County, Arkansas and the U.S. better places, Takei also said. He noted the country has recently suffered from "racial fractures and political fractures," much of the latter which came to a head on Jan. 6, 2021, when the Capitol came under insurrection.

'OF WHITE ASHES'

Kent Matsumoto's mother was detained in Jerome before he was born and his father was arrested and sent to New Mexico before being relocated with his family. His parents' story was the basis of a newly released novel he wrote with his wife Constance Hays Matsumoto, "Of White Ashes."

Kent's father was sent to a segregation center from Jerome to Tulelake, Calif., in 1944, according to Constance.

"Segregation was such because it segregated the higher-risk incarcerees from the lower-risk incarcerees," Constance, 65, said. "Certainly an overwhelming majority of the Japanese Americans, the isseis, were not troublemakers, but there is a questionnaire famously known as the 'no-no' questionnaire where you were asked questions like, to renounce your allegiance to the emperor of Japan, and 'Would you be willing to serve in the United States?' and serve the Japanese Americans who could not serve because they weren't citizens here and never had allegiance to the emperor – or if they had allegiance at one time, were not allowed to be citizens here because of immigration laws. They would have been country-less. So many of the Japanese and Japanese Americans answered no to the questions. They were considered disloyals and they were sent to Tulelake, Calif., and the segregation center."

Kent, 63, began work on "Of White Ashes" when he first met Constance 27 years ago and saw internment photos by Dorothea Lange at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

"When Constance saw a picture of a Japanese girl dressed in her finest clothes, I said, 'That's my mother when she was taken from her Hawaii home to Jerome, Ark.,'" said Kent, who was raised in Virginia and Japan. "Connie was fascinated from that moment on and also I shared with her my father was born in California but as an infant returned to Hiroshima thinking he was Japanese. As we know, Hiroshima was bombed, as was Nagasaki, and my father survived the bombing in Hiroshima, my mother was incarcerated, and those two still believed in the American dream. They met, they fell in love, and they had the all-American family."

The Matsumotos, who live in Wilmington, Del., have been touring the internment cemeteries in Jerome and Rohwer and arrived with an estimated 200 other visitors to McGehee for the museum anniversary. It was Kent's second time to visit the area and Constance's first.

MEL AND JOSEPHINE

Japanese American Memorial Pilgrimages organized the trip to Desha County, the highlight of a four-day trip to Arkansas that will wrap up Saturday.

Mel Takaki, 84, and his wife Josephine, 81, are among the visitors. Mel, a retired dentist, is a former mayor of Pueblo, Colo., and now lives in Santa Fe, N.M.

Mel was not interned, but Josephine was in Rohwer at an early age. She was among an estimated 16,000 who were placed in southeast Arkansas, according to McGehee Mayor Jeff Owyoung.

"She's a living legacy of that internment camp, and her whole family was in that camp," Mel said in his first trip to Arkansas. "Six sisters, a brother, a father and mother. We made this trip to check it out."

Internment camps were not allowed in Colorado, Mel said. His father, also a dentist, graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois and became a captain in the Army, stationed in Camp Shelby, Miss.

Mel and Josephine have been married 61 years, but this is the first time Josephine has been in Arkansas since her internment.

"I don't remember anything about it, and I was 4 for 5 when I was here," said Josephine, wearing a recently made T-shirt with a photo of her siblings from about 1990. "It's been an interesting, awakening experience for me because Japanese people do not talk about the internment. My parents never talked about it."

But Josephine lived it.

"She's the real deal," Mel said.

One of the murals inside the World War II Internment Museum in McGehee is pictured. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Josephine and Mel Takaki of Santa Fe, N.M., were among an estimated 200 people who visited McGehee on Thursday as part of a four-day Japanese American Internment Pilgrimage across Arkansas. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



George Takei begins his keynote address at the 10th anniversary celebration of the World War II Internment Museum in McGehee. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



"Star Trek" actor George Takei shows the hand signal made famous by the 1960s television series in which he starred while speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the World War II Internment Museum at the old McGehee train depot Thursday. Takei and his family were incarcerated in nearby Rohwer when he was a young child during the internment era of the 1940s. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



McGehee Mayor Jeff Owyoung leads "Star Trek" actor George Takei through a crowd inside the World War II internment Museum. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)











Gallery: World War II Japanese American Internment Museum







