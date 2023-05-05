TRACK AND FIELD

UA hosts meet

The University of Arkansas' No. 1-ranked men's track and field team and No. 3 women's team will host the Arkansas Twilight meet today at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville.

Field events begin at 10:30 a.m. and running events at 5 p.m. Seniors will be recognized on the field at 4:15 p.m. in the Razorbacks' final home meet of the year.

Teams competing in addition to Arkansas are Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts and Missouri-Kansas City.

BASKETBALL

UALR women add Holman

University of Arkansas-Little Rock Coach Joe Foley announced Jordan Holman as the third addition to the Trojans' 2023-24 roster, signing the 5-10 wing a day after inking Leilani Wimbish-Gay and Camryn James.

Holman averaged 20.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals over two years at Northern Oklahoma College, where she was a second-team NJCAA Division I All-American this past season.

"Jordan has the ability to go get a bucket by facing up and shooting, beating you off the bounce, getting to the free throw line or with an offensive rebound," Foley said. "With her size and strength, we think she has the ability to defend more than one position too."

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services