Super Quiz: Fictional Inns and Hotels

1. This hotel in Torquay, England, is operated by owners Basil and Sybil.

2. The motel owner, Norman, attacks a female guest in her shower.

3. In "The Shining," Jack Torrance, a struggling writer, acts as an off-season caretaker at this hotel.

4. This fictional pub was featured in the British soap opera "Coronation Street."

5. In "Dirty Dancing," Frances falls in love with a dance instructor at this lodge.

6. This ski resort is presided over by Gustave (Ralph Fiennes), whose lover dies mysteriously.

7. This "Great" hotel was the setting for the TV series "Twin Peaks."

ANSWERS

1. Fawlty Towers

2. Bates Motel

3. Overlook Hotel

4. Rovers Return Inn

5. Kellerman's

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel

7. The Great Northern Hotel