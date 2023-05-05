Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Fictional Inns and Hotels

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. This hotel in Torquay, England, is operated by owners Basil and Sybil.

2. The motel owner, Norman, attacks a female guest in her shower.

3. In "The Shining," Jack Torrance, a struggling writer, acts as an off-season caretaker at this hotel.

4. This fictional pub was featured in the British soap opera "Coronation Street."

5. In "Dirty Dancing," Frances falls in love with a dance instructor at this lodge.

6. This ski resort is presided over by Gustave (Ralph Fiennes), whose lover dies mysteriously.

7. This "Great" hotel was the setting for the TV series "Twin Peaks."

ANSWERS

1. Fawlty Towers

2. Bates Motel

3. Overlook Hotel

4. Rovers Return Inn

5. Kellerman's

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel

7. The Great Northern Hotel

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Fictional Inns and Hotels

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT