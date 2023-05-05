Suspect arrested in lethal hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night in an apparent hit-and-run accident, and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At a little past 9 p.m., police went to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Olive Street in response to a man who had been hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the man lying in the northbound lanes of Olive Street. The man, later identified as 62-year-old Larry Davis, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police a red truck had hit the person, and that the driver had not stopped. Officers used the Flock camera system that the department has throughout the city to locate the vehicle. The suspected driver of the vehicle, 61-year-old Farrel Cousin of Pine Bluff, was also located shortly after officers located the vehicle.

Cousin was taken into custody at his home, and booked into the Jefferson County jail in connection with a charge of second-degree murder, police stated in a news release.

Davis' body will be sent to the state Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death, according to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

Police said this is the city's seventh homicide this year.