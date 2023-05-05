Suspect identified in October slaying

A teenager is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting near Little Rock’s Central High School in October, police said Thursday.

Jakavien Harrell, 17, is wanted on a capital murder charge in the Oct. 25 shooting of Victor Lopez, 19, near 1800 Dennison St., according to a tweet from Little Rock police. A police spokesman gave Harrell’s age.

Officers located Lopez, who had been shot, around noon that day and took him to an area hospital where he died of his wounds.

Although police don’t think the shooting had anything to do with the school, officials briefly locked down the campus because of the nearby gunfire.



