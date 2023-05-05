Teen killed in Little Rock when van hits tree

A 15-year-old was killed and another person injured in a single-vehicle collision on 36th Street in Little Rock on Tuesday, according to reports from Little Rock police.

Officers arrived at the area of 36th and Chester streets around 5:33 p.m. Tuesday and encountered a Chevrolet minivan that had struck a tree.

Investigators determined that the vehicle ran off the road to the south and that the driver, 36-year-old Rachel Moore of Little Rock, overcorrected and the van left the road to the north, hitting three or four trees.

A 15-year-old passenger, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead on the scene, while Moore was taken to UAMS Medical Center with critical injuries. A third passenger, also unidentified, was less seriously injured and taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.