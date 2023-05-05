Sections
The Legends of Hip Hop Tour announces November stop at Simmons Bank Arena

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 3:34 p.m.
Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock..Submitted photos

Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ Quik and Tha Dogg Pound bring The Legends of Hip Hop Tour, 8 p.m. Nov. 4 to North Little Rock’s to Simmons Bank Arena.

The tour celebrates the golden era of hip hop, paying “tribute to the luminaries who broke new ground and propelled the genre into the cultural phenomenon it has become,” according to a news release.

Tickets — $63-$179 (plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. May 12 at the arena box office and www.ticketmaster.com.


