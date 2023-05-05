DA probes fatal NYC subway choking

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring criminal charges in the choking death of a man who was tackled by fellow passengers in the New York City subway and put in a fatal chokehold by a man who has been described as a Marine veteran.

Jordan Neely, 30, who had earned money imitating Michael Jackson and busking, died Monday after the confrontation aboard a train beneath Manhattan. He had been shouting at fellow passengers when a man wrapped his arm around his neck and pinned him on the floor. Two other passengers helped restrain Neely.

The medical examiner’s office Wednesday determined that Neely died from compression of the neck, but it said a determination on criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.

No one has been arrested, but the Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would review autopsy reports, “assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records.” Police questioned a 24-year-old Marine veteran, who the video showed holding Neely in a headlock for at least 3 minutes, but released him without charges.

It was not clear why passengers had moved to restrain Neely. A freelance journalist who was on the train and recorded Neely growing unconscious said that although he was acting aggressively and threw his jacket, he hadn’t attacked anyone.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, said there were still too many unknowns.

A group of protesters gathered Wednesday in the station where Neely died to call for an arrest.

Autopsy out on Memphis police victim

MEMPHIS — Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries to the head after he was beaten by Memphis police during a January arrest, an autopsy report released Thursday showed.

The autopsy said the manner of death was homicide. The report released by the medical examiner in Memphis described multiple contusions, brain injuries, cuts and bruises to the head and other parts of the body.

Nichols was Black, as were the five police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder and other counts after his death. They pleaded innocent Feb. 17.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Nichols family, said they had been briefed on the autopsy report Wednesday by the district attorney in Shelby County.

“The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy,” Crump’s law firm said.

Nichols was stopped by police Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation and was aggressively pulled out of his car by officers. An officer shot at Nichols with a stun gun, but he ran away toward his nearby home, according to video footage released by the city and other police records.

Officers who were part of a crime-suppression team known as Scorpion caught up with Nichols and punched him, kicked him and beat him with a baton as he yelled for his mother.

Trump suit against newspaper dismissed

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times over a 2018 investigative series into his family’s wealth and tax practices has been dismissed by a state judge.

The lawsuit accused the Times and three of its reporters of relentlessly seeking out his estranged niece, Mary Trump, as a source of information and persuading her to turn over confidential documents. The $100 million suit claimed the reporters were aware of a settlement agreement barring her from disclosing the documents.

Trump sued Mary Trump, the Times and the three reporters in 2021, claiming they were “motivated by a personal vendetta.” The Times and its reporters on Wednesday succeeded in getting a judge to dismiss the suit against them.

“Plaintiff’s claims against The Times defendants, as an initial matter, fail as a matter of constitutional law,” wrote Robert Reed of New York State Supreme Court. He said legal news gathering is “at the very core of protected First Amendment activity.” The series was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting.

Alzheimers drug promising, maker says

WASHINGTON — Eli Lilly and Co. says its experimental Alzheimer’s drug appeared to slow worsening of the mind-robbing disease in a large study.

In the 18-month trial, people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s who received infusions of donanemab showed 35% less decline in thinking skills compared with those given a dummy drug, Lilly said Wednesday.

The drug is designed to target and clear away a sticky protein called beta-amyloid that builds up into brain-clogging plaques that are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.

A similar amyloid-targeting drug, Eisai and Biogen’s Leqembi, recently hit the market with similar evidence that it could modestly slow Alzheimer’s, and also of some safety concerns — brain swelling or small brain bleeds. Donanemab also comes with that risk.

Lilly is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug.