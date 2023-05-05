Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

The Southern Fried Podcast: Community baseball in Arkansas with Lance Restum

by Rex Nelson | Today at 10:33 a.m.

With the Travelers’ season in full swing, Lance Restum is back on this week’s episode to talk Arkansas baseball with Rex Nelson.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here: arkansasonline.com/southernfried43/]

Restum, executive director of the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation and on-field emcee at Dickey-Stephens Park, discusses the nonprofit’s efforts to foster neighborhood baseball, from scholarships to trucking in clay to donating pitching machines. 

And of course, Rex and Lance talk Travs and what’s in store for fans this year at Dickey-Stephens Park. 

