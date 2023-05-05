Thompson carries defending champs

SAN FRANCISCO -- After yet another big basket, Klay Thompson scurried toward the fans sitting courtside opposite the Warriors bench and raised his arms in the air to fire up an entire arena behind him. It didn't take much the way his shots were falling.

He has been waiting his entire life to shine against his father's Los Angeles Lakers on the big stage.

Thompson scored 30 points with eight three-pointers, Golden State limited Anthony Davis while allowing LeBron James 23 points, and the defending champion Warriors evened their Western Conference semifinal with the Los Angeles Lakers at one game apiece with a 127-100 win Thursday night.

"I was just trying to get the crowd going," Thompson said. "It's always fun when you shoot the ball well, it's even better when you couple that with a win."

Stephen Curry added 20 points and 12 assists as Splash Brother Thompson got hot to help Golden State make 21 more three-pointers -- giving the Warriors an NBA record for most in the first two games of a playoff series at 42. James' Cavaliers hit 40 against Atlanta in the 2016 second round.

"They made their adjustments. We knew they were going to do that, that's what a championship team does," James said. "They held serve on their home court tonight."

Moses Moody (North Little Rock, Arkansas Razorbacks) scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Warriors. Austin Reaves (Newark) scored seven points and had four rebounds for the Lakers.

Coach Steve Kerr switched things up and inserted JaMychal Green into the starting lineup for Kevon Looney, who had a career-high 23 rebounds in Game 1 but has been dealing with an illness. Kerr aimed to give a different look with scoring options and more free-throw chances by going hard with a physical presence against Davis in the paint -- where Golden State got thoroughly outplayed in a 117-112 loss in the opener.

Thompson's basket with 7:48 left in the third gave Golden State its biggest lead at 82-64 and the Warriors rolled from there.

"Klay got it going and our defense was kind of fueling our offense," Kerr said.

The Warriors had more fast-break points and points in the paint. JaMychal Green matched his playoff career high with 15 points, while Draymond Green contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists after insisting he had to get more aggressive.

"I've been waiting on this moment, just wanted to show that I could help," JaMychal Green said. "They always tell me to stay ready, my time will come."

The best-of-seven series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.

James shot 6 for 8 in the first with a pair of three-pointers for 14 points as the Lakers led 33-26. He retrieved a loose ball and let it fly for a pretty three-pointer with 7:47 before halftime but the Warriors were too much.

Davis followed up his brilliant Game 1 performance -- 30 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocked shots and 11-for-19 shooting -- with 11 points while shooting 5 for 11, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks.

"We played with more force," Draymond Green said.

Golden State outscored the Lakers 84-47 over the second and third quarters -- recording two 40-point quarters in the same playoff game for the first time in franchise history.

"It was hard for us to guard four shooters," Lakers forward Rui Hachimura said. "Defensively they were more aggressive I feel like. They had all the loose balls and the rebounds and everything."

Looney received huge roars as he came off the bench for his first action with 3:41 left in the first. He grabbed eight rebounds and scored six points playing just less than 12 minutes -- and the Warriors still outboarded the Lakers 55-40 without its best rebounder.

Kerr was hardly worried ahead of Game 2, pointing to how Golden State lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home to Boston last year before winning it all.

The Warriors also rallied from a 2-0 deficit in their first-round series to beat Sacramento, the first defending champion to do so.

"You could tell, they came out just ready to try to secure a game," Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said, "and again not go back to our place down 0-2."





At a glance

NBA PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)

THIRSDAY’S GAME

Golden State 127, LA Lakers 100

Series tied 1-1

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Series tied 1-1

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Denver leads series 2-0





Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James yells during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) yells next to guard Dennis Schroder, left, during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo, center, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, right, reach for the ball during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, bottom, dunks during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

