Three women allege abuse, threats by former Benton County sheriff’s deputy in protection order requests

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County sheriff's office deputy resigned last month after three women were granted orders of protection against him.

The sheriff's office placed Michael Gnudi on administrative leave March 29, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. Each of the three women filed their petitions for orders of protection within the following five days, according to court documents.

Gnudi has not been arrested in connection with the allegations.

Matthew Flemister, Gnudi's attorney, did not return a telephone message or email seeking comment.

Gnudi resigned April 20, according to Jenkins. That was one day after Benton County Circuit Judge Christine Horwart approved each of the protection order requests. The orders will last until April 19, 2024.

Gnudi, 33, of Bentonville was hired May 3, 2020, Jenkins said.

A 26-year-old woman requested an order of protection March 30 and reported she and Gnudi had been in a relationship for months. She reported that on Feb. 12, Gnudi placed her in a stranglehold for about 10 seconds. She reported Gnudi called her March 21 while he was on duty and made threatening remarks to her. She said in her request Gnudi had threatened to kill her, especially if his job was in jeopardy. She said she feared for her safety.

The woman's address was withheld in the protection order.

A 28-year-old woman from Cave Springs reported in her March 31 request she was in a relationship with Gnudi from the winter of 2021 to the winter of 2022 and Gnudi had physically abused her. She said Gnudi once threatened when she was driving to take the steering wheel and kill them both if she did not pull the vehicle over, according to court documents.

A 30-year-old woman from Gentry claimed in an April 3 request for an order of protection she was in a two-year relationship with Gnudi. She claims she endured several instances of abuse by Gnudi when they lived in Oregon and Arkansas. She claimed Gnudi threatened to kill her if she ever interfered with his career.

The orders prohibit Gnudi from having any type of contact with the women.