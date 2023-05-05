Sections
UALR baseball at Southern Indiana

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:28 a.m.

OHIO VALLEY

UALR at Southern Indiana

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE USI Baseball Field, Evansville, Ind.

RECORDS UALR 25-17, 10-5 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Indiana 15-30, 6-12

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (5-3, 1.39 ERA); Southern Indiana RHP Trent Robinson (1-2, 10.02 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Preston Davis (4-1, 2.52 ERA); Southern Indiana LHP Will Kiesel (1-4, 8.22 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Noah Burkey (2-1, 5.07 ERA); Southern Indiana RHP Gavin Morris (0-3, 6.10 ERA).

COACHES Chris Curry (199-233 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Tracy Archuleta (542-343 in 17th season at Southern Indiana, 690-343 in 22nd season overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None RADIO None

INTERNET None

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Southern Indiana*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY Southern Indiana*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Southern Indiana*, Noon

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Arkansas State, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*Ohio Valley Conference game

Print Headline: UALR baseball at Southern Indiana

