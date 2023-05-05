UAPB baseball at Alcorn State

SWAC

UAPB at Alcorn State

WHEN 3 p.m. today

WHERE Foster Field, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 14-27, 6-15 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 6-35, 3-19

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES Alcorn State: Reggie Williams (8-73 in two seasons at Alcorn State); UAPB: Carlos James (193-334-1 in 13 seasons at UAPB)

SERIES Alcorn State leads 40-27

TV None RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS UAPB has had Alcorn State's number as a late. The Golden Lions have won seven of the last nine meetings between the teams, including two of the three matchups they played last month in Pine Bluff. ... Junior Lawrence Noble has a team-high three triples for UAPB. That total is tied for eighth place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Alcorn State*, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY at Alcorn State*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY at Alcorn State*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY vs. Jackson State, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

*SWAC game