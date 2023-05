UCA baseball at Austin Peay

ASUN

Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay

WHEN Noon today

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

RECORDS UCA 19-24, 10-11 ASUN; Austin Peay 22-23, 12-9

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UCA RHP Jesse Barker (6-2, 2.54 ERA); Austin Peay RHP Jacob Kush (5-2, 5.50 ERA). Game 2: UCA RHP Cade Fenton (2-3, 5.52 ERA); Austin Peay LHP Lyle Milller-Green (1-5, 8.86 ERA). Game 3: UCA TBA; Austin Peay RHP Jacob Weaver (1-3, 7.38 ERA)

COACHES Nick Harlan (43-53 in second season at UCA, 440-263 in 13th season overall); Roland Fanning (22-23 in first season at Austin Peay and overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Austin Peay*, noon

SATURDAY vs. Austin Peay*, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Austin Peay*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Dallas Baptist, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

*ASUN game