UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo

In one of the most anticipated returns in the history of combat sports, Henry 'Triple C Cejudo makes his return to the UFC Octagon after a three-year hiatus to face Aljamain Sterling for the 135lb championship. The former Olympic gold medalist and two-division champion abruptly retired after knocking out Dominic Cruz to defend the bantamweight title in May of 2020. Since then the division has seen Petr Yan and the current champion, Sterling, sit atop the division. The oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook seem to be overlooking the fact that Cejudo has not been in real fight action in 36 months as he's listed as a small favorite (-120) over the current champ (Sterling +100).

Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK

UFC 288 Main Card Odds: 10:00 pm (est)

Kron Gracie (+145) vs. Charles Jourdain (-175)

Movsav Evloev (-900) vs. Diego Lopes (+600)

Jessica Andrade (-190) vs. Yan Xionan (+155)

Belal Muhammad (+105) vs. Gilbert Burns (-125)

Aljamain Sterling(+100) vs. Henry Cejudo (-120)

Doug Vazquez's Best Bet for UFC 288

Sterling ML (+100), Sterling via SUB (+400)

Aljamain Sterling might be the most disrespected champion in UFC history. Sterling is listed as an underdog (+100) to defend his title against Henry Cejudo (-120) who has not stepped inside the Octagon in three years. While "Triple C" is one of the top combat sports athletes of all time and a former two-division UFC champion, this line is off and should be flipped in Sterlings favor. I will be taking the even money value with the reigning champ. Also looking to sprinkle in some bets on a Sterling via submission (+400).



Gilberto Manzano's Best Bet for UFC 288

BET: Burns ML (-125), Under 4.5 rounds (+155)

Gilbert Burns once again is helping the UFC by accepting a fight on short notice, but this time he demanded a future title shot, which hell receive if he beats the dangerous Belal Muhammad, whos on an eight-fight unbeaten streak. With motivation to capture UFC gold, Burnss all-around game will be on full display, and this one probably wont go the distance because Muhammad will have a tough time grappling with the Brazilian known as "Durinho." Expect another thrilling brawl from Burns to provide the UFC with more PPV buys before getting his title shot against the winner of Leon Edwards versus Colby Covington.

UFC 288 Early Prelims Odds: 6:30 pm (est)

Joseph Holmes (+145) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (-175)



Phil Hawes (+165) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (-200)

Braxton Smith (+140) vs. Parker Porter (-165)



UFC 288 Prelims Odds: 8:00 pm (est)

Marina Rodriguez (-135) vs. Virna Jandiroba (+110)

Khaos Williams (-335) vs. Rolando Bedoya (+260)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (-190) vs. Devin Clark (+155)

Drew Dober (-225) vs. Matt Frevola (+190)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.