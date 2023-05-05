Uniti reports $19.4M 1Q loss





Uniti Group Inc. reported steep losses in net income and earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 on revenue that was up 4%, the company announced Thursday.

Earnings dipped with a plunge in the company's wholesale operations -- its largest revenue generator at 89% of business. Wholesale bookings fell to $300 million from $800 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and were down from $500 million over the same period a year ago.

Total revenue, however, was up 4% to $289.8 million compared with results from the 2022 first quarter.

The Little Rock fiber provider reported a $19.4 million loss in the period ending March 31 compared with profits of $52.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. An 8-cent loss in earnings per share was down from a gain of 21 cents in the first quarter of 2022.

Uniti's business "remains predominantly resilient and the demand for our product offerings and services has not waned," President and Chief Executive Officer Kenny Gunderman said in a statement announcing the results.

Uniti, structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT), reported adjusted funds from operations of $107.4 million and 39 cents per share, beating Wall Street projections of 37 cents per share. For REITs, funds from operations is a key metric equivalent to earnings per share.

Total revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts of $286 million.

Wholesale revenue declines "were impacted by a shift in timing," Gunderman said, noting that a major contract slated for implementation in the first quarter was moved up to the fourth quarter of last year, which helped generate record revenues in the last three months of 2022. "To be clear, our sales funnel remains strong and we are not seeing customers cancel orders."

It was the first quarter in two years where non-wholesale business outpaced wholesale bookings.

The wholesale forecast for 2023 bookings remains unchanged, Gunderman said, noting that the sales funnel is "as large as it's ever been."

Customers, including the nation's largest wireless carriers, rely on Uniti's fiber network to connect cell towers, data centers and fiber-to-the-home deployment. Relying on larger customers with long-term contracts positions Uniti to be "less susceptible to macro-economic conditions," Gunderman told industry analysts on a conference call Thursday.

"Uniti is uniquely positioned as one of the largest wholesale providers in the fiber-to-the-home space and we believe our underlying network assets continue to appreciate in value as a result," he said.

After pausing on mergers-and-acquisition (M&A) activity to improve near-term financing, Gunderman said the company is ready to re-engage. The stock is underpriced and Uniti's board of directors has approved "M&A as a catalyst to unlock that discount and more," he added. "We now have a multi-year runway to focus on M&A."

Uniti shares rose 45 cents to close at $3.64 Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.98.

The company's fiber network stretches across 137,000 miles and serves about 300 metropolitan areas with plans to expand further.





