University leading

At a time of record inflation, record child-care costs and record housing expenses, when everything seems to be more expensive than it was just a year ago, I'm proud that the capital city's university is leading and succeeding on college affordability.

In the past few years, UA-Little Rock's leadership team has instituted strategies and programs that are helping hundreds more Arkansans afford college every year. In doing so, they've helped scores of first-child-to-college families--not just individuals, but whole families--take the first crucial step toward a higher degree, a better income and a brighter economic future.

UA-Little Rock's biggest affordability initiative yet: Half-Off Tuition and Fees Scholarship. Launched in the fall 2022 semester from Chancellor Christina Drale's vision, this plan truly strikes at the financial factors that keep smart, capable, but financially disadvantaged students from going to college.

Under the terms of the scholarship, all qualifying, in-state freshmen entering UA-Little Rock in fall 2023 are eligible for half-price tuition and fees. What's more, many are eligible to renew their scholarship for one additional year. That's two years at the price of one, at an institution I believe offers an array of some of the best career-ready advanced degrees in the state.

A four-year degree from UA-Little Rock can give them the education and credentials they need to get started on that career path.

The affordability initiatives have already proved successful. In fall 2022, the first year of the Half-Off initiative, UA-Little Rock saw the biggest increase in first-time freshmen in a decade--up 29 percent over the previous year. The continuing nature of this scholarship has increased overall fall-to-fall student retention rates by a whopping 10 percent.

This demonstrates we're implementing the right, innovative tools to meet the needs of incoming freshmen, as well as extending that much-needed support to continue their education. UA-Little Rock is leading the way.

The Half-Off initiative is significant for all Arkansans, including local employers who need workers with in-demand skills.

By combining the Half-Off Scholarship with the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship paid for through lottery funds, freshmen who enter UA-Little Rock this fall can graduate in four years, having received their ticket to six-figure careers in engineering, construction management, health care and other STEM fields for less than $14,000 plus books. That's the baseline. When factoring in additional institutional scholarships, Pell Grants, or working on campus, the cost is much less, sometimes even zero.

This initiative offers practical, innovative affordability options so that Arkansans have that chance at a better future. I commend the leadership of this institution and invite our community to recognize its proactive work to meet the needs of Arkansas' students and economy.

Sarah McBroom currently serves as senior manager of regional engagement at Project Equity and on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Board of Visitors. This piece is supported by the UA-Little Rock Board of Visitors: Dean Kumpuris, Reteisha Byrd, Warren Simpson, Thomas Dickinson, Frank Scott Jr., Vicki Saviers, Kevin Crass, Merritt Dyke, Jim Engstrom, Larry Golden, Melanie Jackson, Drew Kumpuris, Lisenne Rockefeller, and Danyelle Walker.