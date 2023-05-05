The world in brief: Fire destroys goods in Haitian market

Fire destroys goods in Haitian market

PETIONVILLE, Haiti -- A large fire tore through a street market in Haiti early Thursday, consuming thousands of dollars' worth of goods as vendors wailed over their losses.

The market, known as Shada, is located in Petionville, next to the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Vendors began arriving before sunrise to try and quell the flames, throwing bucketfuls of sand on blazing roofs before firefighters arrived.

Stevenson Midi, 42, said he lost hundreds of dollars' worth of produce including plantains, and that he and other vendors were worried about their bank loans.

"It's going to be even harder to pay back," he said as he surveyed the smoking rubble behind him.

While he spoke, vendors walked by screaming and yelling, "Why did this happen to me?" and "What did we do wrong?" A bulldozer began clearing the debris.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire, which comes as poverty and hunger across Haiti deepen amid growing political instability and gang violence.

U.S. ambassador to Russia visits Whelan

MOSCOW -- The U.S. ambassador to Russia visited Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan in a remote Russian prison on Thursday, as U.S. officials try to persuade Russian officials to agree to a proposal for gaining his release.

"Paul has been wrongfully detained in Russia for more than four years, and his release remains an absolute priority," Ambassador Lynne Tracy wrote on Twitter. "The U.S. government will continue to engage Russian authorities on his case so Paul can come home as soon as possible."

Tracy did not comment on Whelan's condition or say what she discussed with the retired U.S. Marine, who was detained in 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage. Whelan and Washington deny he spied in Russia.

The Biden administration had hoped to secure Whelan's release during the negotiations on the prisoner exchange that eventually freed American basketball star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison in December.

U.S. officials have said that Washington presented a "serious proposal" to Moscow to try to get Whelan out.

Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips in soaring U.S.-Russian tensions over the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine.

Israel: Iran has uranium for 5 weapons

ATHENS, Greece -- Israel's defense minister claimed Thursday that Iran could have enough enriched uranium for five nuclear weapons, and warned Tehran that proceeding to weapons-grade enrichment could "ignite the region."

His remarks echoed international concerns, which have mounted over the past months, on Tehran enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Experts have said that the Islamic Republic has enough fuel to build "several" atomic bombs if it chooses.

"Make no mistake, Iran will not be satisfied by a single nuclear bomb," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday during a visit to Athens.

Uranium enriched for use in nuclear power plants is normally below 20%, while 90% enrichment is considered to be weapons grade.

"So far, Iran has gained material enriched to 20% and 60% for five nuclear weapons," Gallant said. "Iranian progress, enrichment to 90%, would be a grave mistake on Iran's part and could ignite the region."

Israel's leadership argues that Iran can only be stopped from developing nuclear weapons by the threat of military action, while the United States publicly favors a return to multilateral diplomatic efforts.

8 teachers killed in Pakistan shootings

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Gunmen stormed a school in Pakistan's volatile northwest on Thursday, killing seven teachers and gunning down another teacher from the school in a separate attack. Earlier in the day, a shootout with militants elsewhere in the region killed six Pakistani soldiers.

The violence underscores the challenges the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is facing amid a surge in militant attacks across the country in recent months.

In Kurram, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan, a group of gunmen stormed a government school where students were taking exams. The seven killed teachers were members of Pakistan's minority Shiite community, which is frequently targeted by militants.

Another teacher from the same school, a Sunni Muslim, was gunned down on the road in a separate attack earlier in the day in Kurram, according to local police official Abbas Ali.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks and Ali said it was not clear if they were linked.

"We are looking into all aspects, and so far we have no idea who killed the teachers," he said. The prime minister condemned the attacks on teachers and ordered a probe into the killings.

Earlier on Thursday, six soldiers were killed in a shootout in North Waziristan, another district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military provided no details on the shootout but said that three militants were also killed.



