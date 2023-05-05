Who are shooters?

The term "mass shootings" has become a national knee-jerk symbol for advocates of more gun-control measures (even though we often aren't enforcing existing gun laws).

Different organizations keep a running score of "mass shootings," and news media often report those scores whenever there's another incident matching the various definitions.

But what rarely makes the headlines--and yet what is perhaps the most pertinent piece of information in these stories--is the background and relevant particulars of the shooters.

This is rash sensationalism at its worst, because who the shooter is can make all the difference in accurately understanding and correctly categorizing a mass shooting crime. And that single truth often undermines agenda-driven propaganda narratives.

In the latest, most deadly examples, the initial news reports inspired the "how many must die before we do something?" lament anti-gun zealots typically spout.

But as the details about the shootings emerged, the "something" that needed doing turned out to be keeping deported violent criminals out of the country, or keeping violent sex offenders in prison for their full sentence. Both are much easier and more effective than enacting new gun laws.

The suspect in the killing of five in Cleveland, Texas, last week is an illegal alien who'd been deported four times since 2009. The biggest questions in that case are basic, but critical: Why was he back in the U.S., and why was he allowed to not only possess guns but brandish them publicly?

The answer to both: He's a criminal, with no respect for our nation, our laws, our citizens or human life. The likelihood that any new American law will corral the violent behavior of a non-citizen in our country illegally is zero.

The family-annihilator shooter in Henryetta, Okla., this week was released early from prison after serving 17 years of a 20-year rape sentence--and, incredibly, after being charged (while still in prison!) with soliciting child porn on a contraband cell phone. The big questions in that case: Why calculate sentence reductions for good behavior the same for sex offenders as others, and why release any inmate who is still committing sex crimes while incarcerated?

That shooter had attempted suicide following his knife-wielding rape in 2003, bolstering even more the argument that he needed to remain behind bars as long as he continued to exhibit sexually deviant behavior.

Evidence overwhelmingly indicates that violent sex offenders hardly ever change their spots. The likelihood that any new gun legislation would improve their high recidivism rate for recurring crimes against new victims is zero.

As more light is shone on just who most of the shooters are who use guns to kill or harm multiple people, it also becomes more evident of who they aren't.

They aren't model citizens in terms of behavior while at school, at work or in social situations. They aren't hunters or responsible gun owners.

They aren't people of faith in terms of regular church attendance or adherence to devout beliefs.

Almost all school shooters attended the school they attacked, and most had trouble while there or had been written up, disciplined, suspended and/or expelled.

In general, mass shooters are either criminals, violent persons, mentally unstable or suicidal--and sometimes a combination of several.

According to The Gun Violence Project's extensive mass-shooter database, 65 percent had a criminal record, and 63 percent had previously been violent. Two out of three had a history of mental illness, and more than 80 percent displayed signs of behavioral crisis noticeable to others prior to their crime. Nearly three out of four mass shooters were suicidal either before or during the shooting.

These shooter propensities are borne out in the latest high-profile mass shootings.

The alleged shooter at an Atlanta medical clinic on May 3 has an arrest record and was taken to the clinic by his mother seeking medication for his anxiety.

The alleged shooter at a Bossier City, La., gas station on May 2 is a fugitive from Alabama, where he is also accused of stabbing a woman to death and shooting and wounding four other people related to her.

The worst mass shooting prior to Texas and Oklahoma occurred in Maine, where a man killed his parents and their two friends on April 18. The shooter had previously served time in Florida following a 2018 armed assault conviction, and had been charged with more than a half-dozen crimes in the past decade. He was only four days out of a Maine prison resulting from a 2021 aggravated assault.

At the risk of overstating the obvious, new laws that seek to regulate the behavior of people who will never commit mass shootings or murder will have no effect on the criminals and crazies who do, because they don't follow laws, period.

It's also important to keep in mind that while mass shootings make headlines, they're a mere drop in the bucket of all gun violence, the bulk of which involves criminal culture.

If we truly want to drastically reduce gun crime, it'll take drastic measures specifically targeted against gun criminals.

Meanwhile, up next on Nero's fiddle: that tired old tune, "more gun control!"

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.