Woodson man convicted on two charges and acquitted on two charges in shooting incident

A Pulaski County man accused of attempted murder of two federal agents, assault with a deadly weapon and two firearms counts was found guilty Friday of using a deadly weapon to assault a federal law enforcement officer and one count of using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Jackie Davidson, 51, of Woodson, was acquitted of one count each of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and one count of using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with the attempted murder count.

The verdicts were reached after seven hours of deliberations over two days following two days of trial testimony in which prosecutors said Davidson had deliberately tried to kill two federal agents conducting surveillance in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Defense attorneys argued that Davidson believed his life was in danger from two armed men he had confronted two days earlier on the narrow, one lane road leading to his property.



