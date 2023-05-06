$10M to go to education after Pickens’ ranch sold

T. Boone Pickens liked to make good on his word.

This time, he'll be doing so posthumously -- thanks to the recent sale of his 65,000-acre Texas panhandle ranch.

On Tuesday, Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation will announce that a $10 million gift by the legendary energy tycoon and philanthropist is being deployed to support graduate medical education at Baylor University Medical Center-Dallas.

The endowment by the T. Boone Pickens Foundation will provide funding for residencies, fellowships and other educational opportunities for graduate medical students at the academic medical center -- part of Baylor Scott & White Health, the state's largest nonprofit health system.

Pickens pledged the $10 million in 2012, which got his name on Baylor's Dallas cancer hospital. But just how the money would be spent has been under wraps while the health care and Pickens foundations came up with a detailed plan.

The decision was to address Texas' mounting shortage of physicians that is reaching epic proportions, said banker Norm Bagwell, chairman of the Baylor Scott & White foundation.

"It's so like Boone Pickens to leave a gift that will change the future," said Bagwell, who is also chairman of Bank of Texas. "If you just think about the layers of education that doctors and specialists have to have, the price tag gets really high. This will help us recruit people for our fellowship and residency programs and provide support for that.

"Sometimes the way to make the biggest difference is to invest in a person whose trajectory can take off," Bagwell said. "This is a little bit like that. We're going to be able to put more dollars toward medical education and change somebody's life. And then, they might cure cancer.

"This is classic Boone Pickens."

The late chairman of the Dallas-based BP Capital hedge fund was 91 when he died in 2019.

His bequest to Baylor is Pickens' swan song for his support of health and medical causes in Texas, said Jay Rosser, Pickens' longtime chief of staff and part of an executor team helping oversee their boss's estate.

Pickens' massive ranch, which had been on the market for six years, was sold for "just north of $155 million," Rosser said. That has freed up money for nearly a dozen gifts being paid by the 501(c)(3) foundation, in keeping with Pickens' wishes.

Other testamentary gifts -- including additional money to Pickens' alma mater, Oklahoma State University -- will be rolled out in the next two months.

These bequests will mark the end of Pickens' philanthropy, Rosser said.

"Boone famously championed the notion that it's better to make charitable gifts today and see the good that's being done with it while you're alive -- and not wonder what happens to it after you are gone," Rosser said. "But he also championed generational giving. He wanted this gift to Baylor to be part of his legacy."

Late in his life, after a series of health challenges of his own, Pickens was under the care of a suite of Baylor health care professionals.

In 2010, Pickens was among the first to sign The Giving Pledge -- the initiative launched by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett -- committing to give more than half of his wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes either during his lifetime or in his will.

"I've long stated that I enjoy making money, and I enjoy giving it away. I like making money more, but giving it away is a close second," Pickens said in his pledge letter 13 years ago. "To date, I've given away nearly $800 million to a wide range of charitable organizations, and I look forward to the day I hit the $1 billion mark. I'm not a big fan of inherited wealth. It generally does more harm than good. I want to thank my friends Bill [Gates] and Warren [Buffett] for their leadership. I am pleased to join them."