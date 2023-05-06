Aid blocked to millions of Sudanese

Millions of people in Sudan's capital can't access desperately needed aid that's stuck at the nation's main port because of a lack of security along a key transit route, according to a senior United Nations official.

In some instances, U.N. workers have been attacked or had their convoys hijacked by both sides in the conflict gripping one of Africa's largest countries, Abdou Dieng, the U.N.'s humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said in an interview. Not a single U.N. convoy has managed to reach the capital, Khartoum, from Port Sudan so far.

"Many staff have been evacuated, many supplies have been looted," while security isn't guaranteed for those delivering humanitarian supplies to where it's needed, Dieng said from Port Sudan, where tens of thousands of people have arrived seeking refuge from fighting in Khartoum and other areas.

"Food is available but extremely expensive, and the vulnerable people cannot afford it," he said.

The fighting began April 15, and the U.N. estimates that it has claimed the lives of more than 500 people and sent about 100,000 fleeing across borders.

The conflict is the culmination of a long-simmering struggle between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

While South Sudan's government said the generals who lead the two warring sides had agreed to a seven-day truce that was supposed to go into effect Thursday pending talks aimed at ending the conflict, violence has intensified in some areas. The Sudanese Armed Forces has been focusing on disrupting the RSF's supply routes and attacking its bases.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir is seeking some form of written commitment from the generals to nominate mediators and implement a bona fide detente, said two Western diplomats who've been briefed on international efforts to stop the conflict and spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren't authorized to comment.

Conflict has already spiraled in the western region of Darfur, where rival ethnic groups have taken up arms.

While many have left the capital, millions without the means to afford extortionate transportation costs have remained. For aid to be delivered to them, "we really need security along the corridor" to Port Sudan, which has as many as 20 checkpoints, said Dieng, who previously oversaw the U.N.'s Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Thousands of people are sleeping on the streets of Port Sudan, including at least 8,000 Syrians. Gangs have been roaming the streets, stealing food from residents and shop owners, according to residents.

"Those who manage to try to flee are harassed by the different parties wherever they go, taking their telephones, taking their money," Dieng said.

"If you travel as I did within the country, all over the place you will see people moving."