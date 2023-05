Esau, circa 1905: The Fourche River Lumber Co. built a large mill on the banks of the river in 1900, led by its president N.P. Bigelow. Residents were so pleased with the mill they voted to change the communitys name from Esau to Bigelow. The mill closed in 1921, and many left Perry County in search of other lumber jobs. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

