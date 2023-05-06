Barling 15-year-old charged with murder, aggravated robbery, other felonies

FORT SMITH -- A 15-year-old boy was charged as an adult Friday with murder and other felonies in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Kemuel Stucki of Barling was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and terroristic act. The charges are in connection with an apparent robbery March 24 in which Chanell Moore, 26, was shot and killed, Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue said in a news release Friday.

Stucki was charged with another count of aggravated robbery in connection with a separate incident Dec. 12 in Barling.

Stucki's bail was set at $1.25 million cash only, total, between the two sets of charges.

The Fort Smith Police Department announced Stucki's arrest and provided details of its investigation into Moore's death during a news conference Friday. Chief Danny Baker said police arrested Stucki during a SWAT operation Thursday in the 9800 block of Mayo Drive, on the east side of Fort Smith.

"Our officers and investigators have worked tirelessly since the night of Chanell's murder to solve a case that many feared might be unsolvable," Baker said. "As I've indicated previously, this investigation required relentless attention to detail and a commitment to bring Chanell's killer to justice."

Baker said police identified a black SUV as a suspect vehicle early in their investigation using video surveillance captured by businesses near the crime scene, which was Doug's Eastside Convenience at 9017 Rogers Ave. Police located a similar, Mercedes SUV in the 9800 block of Mayo Drive after releasing this information to the public March 27 and receiving a tip from an area resident.

The Police Department received another tip via Facebook in April about a robbery in Barling on Dec. 12, according to Baker. Baker said investigators contacted Barling police and discovered a firearm the Barling police recovered in the robbery belonged to the owner of the SUV on Mayo Drive.

Surveillance video from the incident also revealed a young male suspect wearing clothing "identical" to that worn by the March 24 homicide suspect, Baker said. This suspect -- Stucki -- was identified as the son of the owner of the SUV.

Baker said the Police Department's SWAT operation on Mayo Drive on Thursday came after getting an arrest warrant for the Dec. 12 aggravated robbery, as well as a search warrant.

"It was during this search that additional evidence of the homicide was discovered and Stucki was arrested," Baker said. "Following the arrest and subsequent interview of Mr. Stucki, he was booked and charged as an adult in the Dec. 12 aggravated robbery into the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center."

Baker said investigators obtained additional warrants on Stucki on Friday concerning the March 24 homicide and robbery at Doug's Eastside Convenience for first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and terroristic act stemming from Stucki reportedly firing at a resident who was leaving the Doug's Eastside parking lot at the time of the incident.

Stucki's arraignment in Circuit Court is set for Wednesday, according to Shue.

Stucki's arrest affidavit for the Dec. 12 aggravated robbery count identifies the crime scene as the ALON gas station at 1709 Fort St. in Barling.