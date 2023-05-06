Biden, Harris mark holiday with food

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo by stepping out Friday for a quesadilla and tacos at a Washington food hall.

His unannounced visit prompted one onlooker to remark, "This is the most D.C. thing that's ever happened to me."

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at Taqueria Habanero, in the Edgewood neighborhood of the capital. The president paid in cash for his order and posed with staff for pictures.

Aides said Biden ordered a chicken quesadilla and churros, as well as an assortment of tacos for White House staff. To the people peering over a wall and looking down from their apartment balconies to see him, the president joked, "Don't jump."

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris pose for photo with a worker at Taqueria Habanero restaurant on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)



