The nation in brief: Florida's Gillum partially acquitted

Florida's Gillum partially acquitted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who came within a whisker of defeating Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018, was acquitted of lying to the FBI in a corruption case that also involved illegal use of campaign contributions.

But the federal jury Thursday hung on charges that Gillum funneled tens of thousands of dollars in campaign money to personal accounts. Prosecutors said they will retry him on those counts. They had claimed Gillum was struggling after quitting his $120,000-a-year job with the People for the American Way to run for governor.

Gillum was acquitted of lying to undercover FBI agents posing as developers who paid for a 2016 trip he took with his brother to New York, including hotel rooms, meals, a boat tour and tickets to the Broadway show "Hamilton."

Gillum thanked his family, wife, legal team and pastor for their support, but took a dig at prosecutors.

"They have quite literally tried to take everything from us. And the beauty is in our system the powers-that-be don't always get to decide. Everyday people like you and me sometimes get our swing at the ball," he said.

Biden names domestic policy adviser

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced Friday that he has chosen Neera Tanden, a veteran Washington insider who currently serves as White House staff secretary and senior adviser, to be his new domestic policy adviser.

Tanden will be the first Asian American to lead any of the three major White House policy operations, he said. She will succeed Susan Rice, a longtime foreign policy expert who surprised Washington by shifting to a domestic policy focus when she joined Biden's White House.

Tanden has overseen decision-making involving Biden's domestic, economic and national security teams. He cited her 25 years of experience in public policy, her work for Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and her time running the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress, one of the country's largest think tanks.

She also helped write the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

Biden previously nominated Tanden, the daughter of immigrants from India, to become director of the White House budget office, a position that requires Senate confirmation. She eventually withdrew from consideration after encountering unexpected strong opposition from key Republican and Democratic senators over the tone and language she used in some of her tweets -- including some that were directed at lawmakers.

Rice is stepping down this month after two years running the Domestic Policy Council.

St. Louis prosecutor out after protests

ST. LOUIS -- Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, St. Louis' first Black prosecutor and a Democrat, announced that she will resign after allegations of negligence and calls for her ouster by Republican leaders.

In a letter to Republican Gov. Mike Parson released by Gardner's office Thursday, she said she will step aside effective June 1. Parson said he is "committed to finding a candidate who represents the community, values public safety, and can help restore faith in the City's criminal justice system."

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey took legal steps to remove Gardner from office in February. He said too many cases, including homicides, have gone unpunished on Gardner's watch, that victims and their families are left uninformed, and that the prosecutor's office is too slow to take on cases brought by police.

Gardner said Bailey's efforts to remove her were politically and racially motivated. A hearing on whether she should be removed had been scheduled for September.

Gardner's resignation letter also cited legislative efforts on a bill that would allow Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes, effectively removing the bulk of her responsibilities.

"It is hard to think of a more direct or brutal assault on our democracy," she wrote.

"Since day one of my tenure as Circuit Attorney, I have experienced attacks on my reforms, on my judgment, on my integrity, on my prosecutorial discretion, on my responsibility to direct the limited resources of this office and more," Gardner said.

Week's snow tops 28 inches in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. -- A record May snowfall buried parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula under more than 2 feet of snow this week, with one spot getting twice that amount over several days starting in late April, the National Weather Service said.

About 28.7 inches of snow fell between Sunday morning and Tuesday afternoon at the weather service's Marquette office, where records date back to 1959, the office said.

A record-setting 26.2 inches of that fell between Monday and Tuesday, making it the snowiest May on record in the city overlooking Lake Superior, said meteorologist Don Rolfson.

About 19.8 inches fell in Marquette on Monday -- the largest snowfall recorded in a day in the month of May in more than 50 years, he said.



