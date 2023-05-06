CAR TALK: Refusal to diagnose Lincoln’s whine suggests dealer suspects a pricey problem





DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 2017 Lincoln MKZ with a 2.0 Hybrid Engine (72,000 miles). I love this car! I do not love the whining noise the car makes when the gas engine kicks in. It is loud. It is annoying. It seems to settle down when the engine reaches a higher rpm.

When I inquired about it at the dealership, I got the "yeah, we heard it, and there were two more in here today that were louder than yours" response.

This is supposed to be a luxury sedan. This whining noise is so loud, I literally must yell when I'm at a drive- thru window. And when I remote-start the car at home, I can hear the whining all the way in the back of the house. Please help! — Scott

DEAR SCOTT: Have you considered becoming a fan of Van Halen? That would drown it out.

Without hearing it and being able to narrow down its location, I can't tell you if it's a belt noise or something worse.

You would think that if it was a squealing serpentine belt, they'd just replace it for you and get rid of you. Same goes for a bad power steering pump. So, it must be something far more difficult -- and expensive -- for them to fix.

My fear is that it's a bearing that's wearing out deep inside the transmission or engine somewhere.

If you have a good, non-dealer mechanic, ask him or her to take a look at it for you. At the very least, they can use a length of tubing as a stethoscope and move it around until they find the precise origin of the noise. It shouldn't be hard to narrow it down to one component.

If they tell you it's coming from the transmission, for instance, then at least you know what to start lobbying the dealership for — after you buy the extended warranty. Good luck, Scott.

DEAR CAR TALK: I was recently in a bad car accident when our rental car collided with a bison at the north rim of the Grand Canyon. We were very fortunate to walk away from a totaled car with all the air bags deployed.

This got me thinking about my car, which is an old 2005 Toyota Camry SE. Are older cars less safe in an accident than newer cars? How do the crash tests from 2005 compare with the crash tests in 2023? Are the results comparable?

My Camry comes up with better crash tests than the Nissan Kicks we totaled, but I wonder if this means it is actually safer in an accident. Any insight you may have would be greatly appreciated. Thank you. — Beth

DEAR BETH: Did you run into a 2005 bison or a 2023 bison?

It's a complicated question. We've found that most car makers build their cars specifically to pass the crash tests. So how safe a car is depends directly on how the car was being tested in that era.

In the years since 2005, the tests have evolved. The primary differences are that, in 2005, the side impact and rear impact tests had just recently been introduced. So, companies probably worked to improve their side and rear impact scores in the years after that.

And in fact, you'll see that the new Camry has a much better side impact score than your Camry.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also added a roof-strength test in 2009, and in 2012 added a "front offset" test. That measures how a car does when the front corner of the car hits an object, like a telephone pole. Or a bison.

Such crashes are actually pretty common — you're heading toward something and try to veer away, but you can't, and you hit it with the front corner of your car. It presented a new challenge to automakers, because that type of crash jolts passengers both forward and to the side at the same time. So safer cars certainly resulted from that.

If you decide to buy a new car today, look at NHTSA (NHTSA.gov) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (iihs.org) results; they will reflect how the car did on all of those newer tests.

A new car will also have more modern, electronic safety features, like automatic emergency bison braking, which helps prevent some crashes and reduces the speed at which others happen.

So, I don't think your Camry is "unsafe." But I think it's fair to say a newer car that achieves a "top safety pick plus" award, and has all the current electronic safety options (low- and high-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, etc.) would be safer.

Now let's end this answer with a moment of silence for both the Nissan Kicks and the bison. I'm glad you came through it well, Beth. Next time, try to hit something less dense.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com



