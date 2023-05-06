CARDINALS 6, TRAVELERS 4

Early offense from the host Springfield Cardinals doomed the Arkansas Travelers at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo., Friday night.

The Cardinals scored all six of their runs between the second and sixth innings, highlighted by two-run home runs from L.J. Jones and Chandler Redmond.

The Travs got on the board first with Logan Warmoth’s sacrifice fly in the top of the second, but they wouldn’t score again until the sixth. Arkansas starter Bryan Woo made it just four innings, surrendering 3 runs on 4 hits with 2 walks and needing 85 pitches.

Isiah Gilliam led off the ninth with a double and scored on Robert Perez Jr.’s single, bringing the Travs within 6-4, and after a Warmoth single, Arkansas stole second and third to put the tying run in scoring position. But Josh Morgan and Riley Unrue struck out swinging to end things.