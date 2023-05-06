Sections
Church notes

Today at 1:00 a.m.

BENTON COUNTY

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and You-Tube.

The Exercise Group meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

Information: 855-2390 or visit pcbv.org.

Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m.

The church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May

16. Register at redcrossblood.org .

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

“Escape From Alcatraz” will be a special presentation for the community held at 9 a.m. May 20, led by the FBI agent in charge of the investigation, Harlan Phillips.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the chapel; Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Choir meets at 5:30 p.m.; ping pong players meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall; and Paper Crafters meet at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month.

Information: 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold Sunday service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all children is at 9:45 in the lower level and adult bible class at 9:45 in the fellowship hall.

The eighth annual Antique Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20. Admission is free

Vacation Bible School will be held on June 12-15 from 5:30-8 p.m. Supper will be provided.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes are every Tuesday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library. The Quilters meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. The Shepherd’s Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Shepherd’s Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

Information: 442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Christian Church in Fayetteville, 220 N. College Ave., will celebrate its 175th Anniversary as a congregation May 20 and 21. The Rev. Teresa Hord Owens, general minister and president of the Christian Church Disciples of Christ in the United States and Canada will be a special guest preacher at 10 a.m. May 21.

Information: (479) 442-4674 or email ryan@fccfayetteville.org.

