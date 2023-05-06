COLUMNIST: Dianne Feinstein has hoarded power too long, and now she’s hurting other women

Millennial and Gen Z voters are witnessing what I call "the last of the first women." These are the first women to earn a place in American politics that should have been achievable for us long before. It's fallen on my generation to witness these "first women" at the height of their power and as they near the end of their barrier-shattering careers.

At this point, we should be able to thank them for their service as they gracefully move aside for the next generation of brilliant young women.

Or not.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the history of the U.S. Senate and the oldest current U.S. senator, refuses to relinquish a job she obviously can't do anymore.

We've seen this scenario before, with devastating consequences.

By 2020, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had achieved something close to cult status. Fans of the longtime liberal justice called her the " Notorious RBG," she was immortalized in popular culture and ephemera, bobbleheads, tattoos and on T-shirts. At 87, she was a feminist pop culture icon.

But since her death in 2020, Ginsburg's reputation has been re-assessed in the minds of many, even some of her most ardent supporters, thanks in large part to her refusal to step down.

Had she retired in 2013, after then-President Barack Obama had won re-election and Democrats had control of the U.S. Senate, America's political landscape might look very different today. By staying on the bench until her death at the age of 87 in 2020--under the Trump administration--Ginsburg denied Americans the chance to replace her with a like-minded justice.

There is, then, a direct line between Ginsburg's refusal to retire in 2013 and the demolition of American women's bodily autonomy in 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The lesson here was clear: Staying too long in politics or public service is a vanity--and an unforgivable one at that.

It's curious then that Feinstein has managed to ignore this reality.

Feinstein's irrefutable cognitive decline in recent years had already made headlines when, in February, she took a leave of absence from the Senate and was hospitalized for a brief time due to a case of shingles.

Feinstein's supporters, both men and women, have labeled any legitimate criticism of her as sexist or anti-feminist. That's mind-boggling since Feinstein and her supporters have undoubtedly faced misogynistic treatment, so you'd think they'd be able to accurately identify it.

But it is neither admirable nor feminist to cling to power.

Nor is it feminist to block the seat from going to another capable woman who can actually perform the job.

If my mothers and grandmothers had the courage to place these "first women" in these seats of power, and now it is my generation's bad luck to witness their end, then we must have our own courage to say, "Enough is enough."