PB girl pursuing pageant title in Tulsa

Na'Riya Ackles, Miss Pine Bluff Junior Pre-teen for 2022-23 and national ambassador, will compete for Ms. Arkansas, July 13-16 in Tulsa.

Na'Riya and her team are having a fundraiser on the corner of 31st Avenue and Fir Street each day at 5:30 p.m. until they reach a goal to get to her state pageant. Her mother Nikki Ackles said they have two weeks to meet the goal.CashApp donations are welcome, Nikki said, at: $Brenell9.

District stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 11 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St. Wilma Kindle is the president, according to a news release.

WC school board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. Details: (870) 879-0220.

Trinity sets summer camp

Registration is underway for Trinity's Learning Center Summer Camp 2023 to be held at Trinity's Annex Building, 2900 W. Sixth Ave.

The camp will take place Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11. Daily sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served, according to a news release.

A variety of activities will be offered for ages five to 18 including: tutoring, reading and math, learn cursive writing,enrichment activities, money management, arts and crafts, field trips, sports/swimming, and public speaking.

There is a participant limit of 30 to 40 students. The registration fee is $25 per child plus $10 weekly. Details: (870) 534-5669 or (870) 692-1127.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held from July 10-13 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge and spark imagination and creativity in children in grades 1-6, according to a news release.

The morning session is for students entering grades 1-3 and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The afternoon session is for students entering grades 4-6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions.

Early registration is open through May 31. If people sign up and pay by May 31, the registration fee is $80. If people sign up and pay between June 1-22, the registration fee is $100. After June 22, the registration fee is $125. The fee includes a T-shirt and all supplies.

Checks should be made payable to "UAM Kids' University" and mailed to Attn: Rebecca Newton, P.O. Box 3608, Monticello, AR 71656. Payments may also be made over the phone by contacting the UAM Cashier's Office at (870) 460-1043.

Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.