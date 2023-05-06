Complex attracts external interest

Out-of-state developers are excited for construction to start on modern, three-level, multifamily apartment-style homes in downtown Pine Bluff. Pines 1 Development LLC partners Kelly Eubanks and Dr. David L. Willis of Texas will be developing a 26-unit complex on Sixth Avenue and Georgia Street to Convention Center Drive.

Eubanks is a managing partner with Kee Concrete and Construction and Willis is the CEO of Cedar Crest Development Co. of Dallas.

With three generations of family born and raised in Pine Bluff including herself, Eubanks said she has always viewed Pine Bluff as a place with unlimited potential.

"I kept seeing all of these opportunities for investment in Pine Bluff because I know what Pine Bluff has," she said. "It's got the university, it's got roadways, it's got waterways, you've got the port, you've got everything a thriving city needs."

Eubanks, who has been in the construction arena for over 25 years, said she got the opportunity to meet with Urban Renewal Executive Directive Chandra Griffin, Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington about an investment opportunity years ago.

"That started a series of dialogues that took place over really two and a half to three years," she said. "All along we're looking for what's the right entry point, what's the right project, what's the right opportunity to come into Pine Bluff."

Willis, who has been in the developmental business for 37 years with over half of a billion dollars worth of investments, said he received a call from Eubanks about the investment opportunity in Pine Bluff.

"You're constantly and continually looking for new business development, looking for opportunities being in Dallas, Texas, dealing with the municipality in Dallas," said Willis, who said he is currently working on a $150 million development in Kaufman, Texas, a $336 million deal with the Dallas Executive Airport and has done a past deal with the public-private partnership with the Dallas Housing Authority.

"I visited with Ms. Griffin, I visited with Mayor Washington ... I had a chance to drive the city and what I see in Pine Bluff is opportunity," said Willis. "I see a need, but definitely an opportunity."

Willis said he was attracted to land that was readily available as well as the positive attitudes. He says he sees future projects and even discussed investment opportunities in Pine Bluff with colleagues Eugene Walker and Emmett Smith.

Willis, who developed a 12-story mid-rise building into condos, said even though they have the capital to do the multi-family project without the incentives, it's a true public-private partnership with a city that he couldn't pass up.

The renderings of the 26 residential units consist of two buildings with 13 units each and a community area. A 2,000-square-foot courtyard sits in the middle of the two residential buildings.

While in the developmental stage, Urban Renewal will lease the property to Pines 1 Development with the intent to purchase the property following the completion of the project.

The construction period is 10-12 months with a two-month flex period due to weather and material delays.

"The buy-in from the city for me was it's the attitude that we're going to make this city better and we're going to bring people downtown, we're going to bring people back and we're going to hire people that work there and live to there... that's their attitude and it makes sense," said Eubanks. "I saw the potential for that growth."

Eubanks said with the right attitude the private partnership with the city is one of the best and the leadership's willingness to enter into a public-private partnership was done with ease.

With all partnerships, Griffin said there were obstacles, especially in the beginning phase.

"We were in that unknown phase," she said. "We know we knew what we wanted to do, but [not] how do we get there -- so that's where it kind of moved a little slow."

Griffin said they are moving in great strides now. Taggart Architects' construction documents are nearing completion and surveying of the land is currently taking place.

"The big plan is when you come in off Martha Mitchell and you come across, that's what you're going to see," said Griffin about the complex. "If you continue on to our Convention Center Drive we'll see the new hotel there. They'll be able to walk to the convention center for events that are going on there, so it's a win-win for not only a family being able to call it home but also being able to utilize some of the features that are in downtown in the forthcoming future."

Willis said they plan to outsource the labor to local contractors to keep the dollars circulating and boost economic growth. They all agree once the living component is established downtown the retail will follow.

"Our goal is not a one-and-done," said Eubanks. "Our goal is to be a partner to the city of Pine Bluff as the city grows in this revitalization initiative."

"Like Deion Sanders told to Colorado when he went there," added Willis. "We're coming."