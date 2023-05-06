Marriages

Kelly Plopper, 34, and Jerry Roberts, 44, both of North Little Rock.

April Stussy, 56, and Darryl Johnson, 61, both of Little Rock.

Riley O'Pry, 21, of San Antonio and Nestor Alfaro Nunez, 21, of Searcy.

Jean Frederickson, 58, of Little Rock and James Keeling, 60, of North Little Rock.

Cly'Shandra Buford, 39, and Destiny Edwards, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Scarlett Warren, 29, of North Little Rock and Joseph Greenway, 28, of McGehee.

Jessica Romine, 27, and Steven Childers, 36, both of Jacksonville.

Victoria Beck, 23, and Grant Brazil, 27, both of Cabot.

Taylor Duvall, 28, of North Little Rock and Kelly Vaughan, 33, of Searcy.

Kailey Fuller, 20, of Sherwood and Luke Carden, 21, of Maumelle.

Nandi Porch, 31, and Billie Lowe, 33, both of Little Rock.

Calisha Banks, 38, and Maurice Coleman, 60, both of Forrest City.

Kenya Walker, 44, and Marion Butler, 47, both of Sherwood.

Haley Walker, 42, and Seth Tehan, 42, both of Little Rock.

Evan Dilley, 24, of North Platte, Neb., and Jason Cagle, 24, of Enid, Okla.

Julie Stalbaum, 36, of Mabelvale and Roberto Gonzalez, 35, of Jacksonville.

Sireea McCrary, 20, of Sherwood and Jakob Anwar, 21, of Little Rock.

Katlynn Anderson, 23, and La'Jadrien Hall, 27, both of Conway.

Divorces

FILED

23-1634. Maggie Whitley v. Kyle Whitley.

23-1637. Deborah Anderson v. Robert Anderson.

23-1638. Marcellas Ayers v. Amitra Crutchfield.

23-1639. Treava Coleman-Vaughn v. Santoney Vaughn.

23-1642. Kristy Caldwell v. Timmy Caldwell.

23-1644. Matthew Patterson v. Stevi Patterson.

23-1645. Latarsha Okafor v. Testimony Okafor.

GRANTED

23-285. Rajbir Singh v. Sunpreet Kaur.

23-824. Amiracle Ross v. Romondia Ross.