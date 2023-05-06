EDITORIAL: The Mainila event

In the later months of 1939--a whole year that would live in infamy--the USSR's foreign service minister, Mr. Molotov, sent this note to the Finnish ambassador to the Soviet Union:

"Monsieur le Ministre,

"According to information received from the headquarters of the Red Army, our troops posted on the Carelian Isthmus, in the vicinity of the village of Mainila, were the object today, November 26th, at 3:45 p.m., of unexpected artillery fire from Finnish territory. In all, seven cannon-shots were fired, killing three privates and one non-commissioned officer and wounding seven privates and two men belonging to the military command. The Soviet troops, who had strict orders not to allow themselves to be provoked, did not retaliate.

"In bringing the foregoing to your knowledge, the Soviet Government consider it desirable to stress the fact that, during the recent negotiations ... they had directed their attention to the danger resulting from the concentration of large regular forces in the immediate proximity of the frontier near Leningrad. In consequence of the provocative firing on Soviet troops from Finnish territory, the Soviet Government are obliged to declare now that the concentration of Finnish troops in the vicinity of Leningrad not only constitutes a menace to Leningrad, but is, in fact, an act hostile to the USSR which has already resulted in aggression against the Soviet troops and caused casualties... ."

And the Winter War was on.

It would end in only a few months, with the Soviets supposedly "winning" (but at such a cost that Berlin's dictator thought the USSR seemed weak enough to invade). From the beginning, the Finns denied having fired on Mainila at all. In fact, they had pulled their artillery so far away from the place that Mainila wasn't even in range of their guns.

It would be years later, and a turning world without a Soviet Union, before it would become crystal clear what the world had suspected since November 1939: Mainila was a false-flag operation. And the Soviets had fired on their own territory to give it a reason to invade Finland.

Does Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin even need a false flag? That was only one of the questions being asked Thursday morning, when the Western world woke to hear that an "assassination attempt" had been carried out above the Kremlin the night before. That is, by drones. Apparently. You're going to hear a lot of "apparentlys" and "as reporteds" in this case. Because, like high-stakes poker players, nobody who knows what happened can be trusted to give the truth just now.

Apparently and as reported, two drones tried to strike the Kremlin, and were shot down by Russian forces. The Russians blame Washington, through Kyiv. And spooks outside Russia are skeptical about the whole thing.

Again, why does V. Putin need a false flag now? One answer: He needs the PR boost back home; the war is going badly. Another answer: He plans even worse in the days to come, and needs to have some backup for the backlash. God forbid.

Here are some other questions that folks need to keep in mind, even if they have no answers:

Is the Russian air defense so inadequate that a couple of drones from Ukraine could make it all the way to the Kremlin, and fire on it, before they're detected? If so, this puts Mathias Rust to shame. That German teen flew into Russia in 1987 and landed his plane on the edge of Red Square. Some impenetrable air defense that was.

Why would somebody target the Kremlin deep into the night, when it would be likely that high-value targets would be in their own homes, sleeping? It is awfully convenient for all the cameras to have caught some explosions over Moscow at night, but nobody was harmed.

As for why Washington officials would be behind the attack, such an act of war was called "ludicrous" and "ridiculous" by various officials in D.C., and they're right. Why would an overly cautious administration take this drastic step? Answer: It wouldn't.

The European Union's foreign policy chief called on Russia "not to intensify attacks on Ukraine" now. According to CNN, the official said: "We call on Russia not to use this alleged attack as an excuse to continue the escalation of the war." Which might have all the effect of the same words coming out of the UN, instead of the EU.

Of course Russia will use this attack as an excuse. For what, the world doesn't know yet.

Late news on Friday: The Wagner boss who uses mercenaries and convicts to press into Ukraine says he's going to pull his forces out of the hot spot of Bakhmut because of a lack of ammunition. He tore into Russia's military "fat cats" for not doing more to arm his troops.

So whatever Vlad the Impaler has planned after the drone attack, he might have to do it without certain special forces.

It's not great news, but you take what little good news you can these days.