FBI destroying patriots’ lives, Trump says

A day after federal prosecutors won their latest high-profile cases against leaders of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump lashed out on social media at the Justice Department, claiming it and the FBI are "destroying the lives of so many Great American Patriots."

"Back in the USA, but sadly I see so many really bad things happening to our Country," Trump, who broke ground earlier this week on a golf course in Scotland, wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

"The DOJ and FBI are destroying the lives of so many Great American Patriots, right before our very eyes," he wrote. "The Court System is a RUBBER STAMP for their conviction and imprisonment. All this while the Radical Left protects and coddles extremists and murderers at a level, and with intensity, never seen before. GET SMART AMERICA, THEY ARE COMING AFTER YOU!!!"

On Thursday, former Proud Boys chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and three other leaders of the far-right extremist group were found guilty of seditious conspiracy in the attack on Capitol. The result marked the third decisive victory for the Justice Department in three seditious conspiracy trials held after what it called a historic act of domestic terrorism to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.

A spokesman for Trump, who is now seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president, did not immediately respond when asked whether Trump's post was intended as a direct response to Thursday's verdicts.

Trump has increasingly expressed solidarity with those arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack that injured more than 140 members of law enforcement and is blamed for the deaths of five people.

Trump, for instance, lent his voice to a recording by inmates in the Washington, D.C., jail being held in connection to the riot.

The song, "Justice for All," features Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance mixed with a rendition of the national anthem. Trump played it at the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign.

He has previously complained about "people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election."

In September, Trump said he would issue full pardons and a government apology to rioters who stormed the Capitol.

After Thursday's verdicts, Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke at the Justice Department and said the jury's decision made it clear "that the Justice Department will do everything in its power to defend the American people and American democracy."

Garland noted that one of the country's largest criminal investigations ever has secured more than 600 convictions.

Information for this article was contributed by Spencer S. Hsu of The Washington Post.