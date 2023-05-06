Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce Business Expo and Career Fair showcases more than 100 vendors

FORT SMITH -- River Valley businesses came together Friday to mingle and present themselves to the public.

The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Business Expo and Career Fair at the Fort Smith Convention Center on Friday. The center's exhibit halls were lined with tables manned by companies both big and small that offered information about themselves and the goods and services they provide, as well as other things depending on the company.

Eddie Lee Herndon, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce's board, said this year's Business Expo and Career Fair featured more than 100 vendors. The chamber hoped to promote the area's workforce and wide range of "outstanding employers and companies" with the event.

Herndon said the event is important because it provides companies an opportunity to network and see how they all work together in the community. It also promotes local residents who are looking to join the workforce and allows them to see the array of opportunities that are available.

"Third, they have educational opportunities on every corner, whether it's our students finishing high school, or whether it's those that want to enter some type of workforce or technical training at some of our local colleges like UAFS or Arkansas Tech - Ozark Campus," Herndon said. "This is a great way to continue to grow."

In addition to branded giveaway items, ABB Motors and Mechanical took it upon itself to showcase some of its product, including electric motors made in its Fort Smith facility. It also provided insight into its operations for anyone potentially interested in working there.

Fred McCutchan, a product specialist in product management for ABB, said the manufacturer wants to continue being a part of the community and came to the Business Expo and Career Fair to recruit people.

"We want new people in our facility," McCutchan said. "There are openings right now that can be filled, so we're out here recruiting, we're out here socializing, we're out here seeing what we could do for the community."

More recently established businesses also had a place in Friday's festivities. This included the candy store Garrison Goodies, which opened at 317 Garrison Ave. in September, according to manager Kandice Garrett.

Garrett said she hoped Garrison Goodies having a table at the event, which had samples of truffles and freeze-dried Skittles, will increase exposure for the business among residents.

The expo and fair tied into the Chamber of Commerce's monthly First Friday Breakfast event, which kicked off at 7:30 a.m. at the Convention Center.

Mike Rogers, who Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed in February to serve as Arkansas' first chief workforce officer to oversee her Workforce Cabinet and its initiatives, served as the breakfast's keynote speaker. U.S. 3rd District Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, was another guest speaker.

Megan Jones (right) and Trajett Curtis browse a booth hosted by ABB Friday during the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Business Expo and Career Fair at the Fort Smith Convention Center in downtown Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Josh Pierce (left) and other attendees browse vendor booths Friday during the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Business Expo and Career Fair at the Fort Smith Convention Center in downtown Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Andrew Barling (center) and other attendees browse vendor booths Friday during the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Business Expo and Career Fair at the Fort Smith Convention Center in downtown Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Josie Pitts plays a ring-toss game Friday at a booth hosted by Onin Staffing during the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Business Expo and Career Fair at the Fort Smith Convention Center in downtown Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Wilma James (center left) with Direct Auto and other vendor representatives participate in a team-building exercise Friday put on by McClure Professional Services during the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Business Expo and Career Fair at the Fort Smith Convention Center in downtown Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

