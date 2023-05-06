Gender-care ban goes to DeSantis’ desk





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a bill legislators sent him Thursday that would keep doctors from prescribing drugs and performing procedures on minors who are seeking gender-affirming care.

The bill, which passed in the House largely along political lines, would also ban the use of state money for gender-affirming care and place new restrictions on adults seeking treatment.

It's the latest in anti-LGBTQ+ bills that the Florida Legislature has passed as the Republican DeSantis prepares to launch a presidential campaign. It was sent to the governor with just one day left in the annual legislative session.

Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo, who co-sponsored the bill, said that children "need to come to a point where they realize their gender and are able to accept themselves." Bill co-sponsor Republican Rep. Randy Fine likened gender-affirming care to child abuse.

Many studies have concluded that gender-affirming care such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers can improve childrens' well-being, including reducing depression and suicidal behavior.

Democrats argued the bill wasn't needed, and that medical care is a decision that parents should make with children's doctors. They also said that treatment for children and adults is critical.

"For many who receive this care, it is essential to their health and well-being," said Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani. "They just want to be their authentic selves and access the health care they need to do so."

DeSantis, who has prominently taken on LBGTQ+ rights issues, supports the legislation. He has also pushed for restrictions on gender and sexuality lessons in schools, a ban on trans girls and women from school sports, and made it easier for parents to block school books with LGBTQ+ subjects.

INDIANA PRONOUN LAW

Meanwhile, Indiana's Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Thursday a bill that will require schools to notify a parent if a student requests a name or pronoun change at school, one of the final bills approved in a legislative session that had focused on LGBTQ+ people in the state, especially students.

Critics worry the law could out transgender-identifying children to their families and erode trust between students and teachers while supporters have contested the legislation keeps parents empowered and informed about their children when at school.

Indiana's name and pronouns law, which goes into effect July 1, will require school officials to provide written notification to a child's parent or guardian within five business days of the child asking to be called a different "pronoun, title, or word," according to the bill. It also prohibits, from prekindergarten through third grade, instruction on "human sexuality," something that is not defined in the bill.

"I believe in parental rights," Holcomb said Thursday in a statement. "I also just believe it's common sense that sex education should not be taught in prekindergarten through third grade."

GOP bill author Rep. Michelle Davis said the law will "ensure Hoosier parents are in the driver's seat when it comes to introducing sensitive topics to their kids."

"This new law will also increase transparency by requiring that parents be notified if their child is struggling with their gender identity at school," she said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana said, however, laws like these only serve to "control what youth can and cannot read, what they can and cannot learn, and -- most troublingly -- who they can and cannot be."

"Trans youth thrive when they are affirmed in their gender identity, which includes being called by a name and pronouns that reflect who they are," said Katie Blair, ACLU of Indiana advocacy and public policy director.

Information for this article was contributed by Brendan Farrington and Arleigh Rodgers of The Associated Press



