GFPB questions

Editor, The Commercial:

The new stance of GFPB is to ask what the game plan is for the naysayers to GFPB tax. Well.... it is to allow us to put clothes on our children's back without the burden of a, to-date, No-Show benefit of GFPB's tax.

Questions to be considered:

1. Who does Mr. Watley report to?

2. What Goals have been set for him and how has he performed?

3. Is there a feasibility study done before spending x $ so to avoid spending millions on shell assets? Is there a multi step approval process for x $ spend?

4. It is hard to legislate ethics, but as has been mentioned, and not denied by the way, multiple instances of what appear to be, inappropriate behavior with our hard earned money.

5. What rate of return has GFPB attained on the multiple millions of dollars captured by the existing tax since 2017?

6. How do mom and pop operators feel about competing against operators favored by GFPB, who has absorbed expenses - forgiven/delayed, while the mom and pop struggle to meet customers' needs, pandemic or no pandemic?

7. As sports fans know, smart people may talk a good plan, but unless that plan is executed upon, the game plan is of little value and losses mount.

Let's hit the pause button on GFPB tax.

Mike Lankford,

Pine Bluff