Opinion

Helpful Hints

by Heloise | Today at 1:31 a.m.

DEAR HELOISE: Thank you for all the useful hints and delicious recipes printed in the San Antonio Express-News. I am 92 years old, and I have a gift I enjoy receiving.

I'm not computer-savvy, but my favorite granddaughter in San Antonio, Missy, is a whiz. She is a very busy lady, yet she gives me her time as a gift. She sits with me, and we pick out the items I need by cost, colors, styles and sizes, etc. Then, she does the ordering. The gift is her precious time, and that is truly a wonderful present.

-- Sue Miller and Missy,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: Does your sliced or shredded cheese get moldy before completely consuming it? Try freezing it. Only buying it on sale, I keep quite a variety in the tightly zipped packaging that the cheeses come in. Or, with a thriftier large package, I divide it into smaller zippered bags, and then put them in a freezer bag. Always squeeze out all the air in either case.

Have you ever wondered if something will freeze well? Search it in your internet browser -- you will be surprised.

-- Suzanne Zimmerman,

The Villages, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: This is my go-to recipe when I can't think of anything else to prepare.

1. Cook enough pasta for 1 or 2 servings. I prefer angel hair.

2. As the pasta cooks, cut up two or 3 slices of bacon into small pieces and fry until crisp. Drain off most of the fat. Add cooked pasta to the skillet. Add 1 beaten egg and stir until the egg is cooked. Stir in as much grated Parmesan cheese as you want. Serve in a heated bowl with more Parmesan cheese if desired.

-- Carolyn McDonough,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: I just discovered something new, and I'm passing it on, since it may be helpful to others. I made hard-boiled eggs, refrigerated them and started peeling the shells the following day. The first two that I tried to peel were so difficult that half of the egg was lost. Then, I peeled the others under some running water, which made it so easy. So, in the future, I will crack them and peel them under running water.

-- Margie,

via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

