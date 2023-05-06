Happy birthday: This year is an elevator which lifts so many aspects of your life including moods, professional status, social options and more. Your charms attract the most interesting people and invitations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll humbly embrace the vast and infinite unknown, striding ever-forward with the faith that your ignorance can be illuminated by the light of newfound understanding. In other words, you'll read.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The best relationships are the flexible ones that can accommodate the growth of both people. Relationships that are so rigid as to fit but one circumstance will exist in the chapter they are meant for.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Service is a way to engage the people around you. You don't mind giving something away for free because it brings you the privilege of getting to know people and getting the chance to earn their trust.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The kind of work you'll do today is the sort no one can do for you and you're glad for that because at the end of this process you'll know what you can do, you'll understand your power and you'll own your confidence totally.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The network could be broadcasting, but you won't get the signal until you tune your receiver to its frequency. The same goes for relationships of all kinds. You'll work on matching frequencies, and you'll notice who is matching yours.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Nothing can keep you from moving on. You'll wrap up the last scene as neatly as possible. Whether you get help is irrelevant. You'll do what's necessary to feel good about how you left things. Closure isn't a team sport.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Those who can't see past their own agenda are disadvantaged. They may appear to be confidently getting all they want, but this would be impossible; at the center of those unable to connect or empathize with others lies an insatiable void.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Don't think in terms of "more" or "less" because it's all subjective. What you're looking for has nothing to do with quantity, and everything to do with fit. Knowing yourself is half the work of fulfilling your needs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Assumptions are the default of the human processing system. You'll make some today, so you may as well lean toward empowering ones. Assume you're strong and capable enough to get the job done. Assume people like you and want to be your friend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do not doubt in your ability to heal. Your body knows how to heal itself. You have helped others heal through your knowledge, touch and kind heartedness. Know that healing happens through and around you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People will give you what you want today providing they know what that is. If you feel weird about saying it, consider why -- it's the golden topic now, the one which will bring you an enlightened moment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Humans come with egos. As much as you try and minimize the role your ego plays in a transaction, allow it a few treats and give it the self-talk it likes. This will prevent you needing too much praise from others.