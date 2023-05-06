Tony Ray Peralta of Roswell, N.M., was jailed on suspicion of murder after police say he was overwhelmed by guilt and borrowed a phone to call 911 and confess, saying his heart hurt and telling them where his former landlord's body was buried.

Jason Slama filed a lawsuit claiming an altercation with sheriff's deputies in rural Nebraska that began when he tried to leave a concert with a beer in hand ended with him getting grabbed with a mixed martial arts technique, slammed to the ground and stomped, fracturing his leg.

Floyd Bledsoe of Kansas, who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn't commit, will receive $7.5 million in a settlement with Jefferson County.

Kevin Davis, police chief of Fairfax County, Va., said an officer "was calm, cool, collected" and escaped injury when a car careened across a highway at 120 mph while he conducted a traffic stop, passing him within inches.

Caron Nazario, a U.S. soldier, was denied a new trial in his lawsuit against two police officers who pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed him during a traffic stop in rural Virginia, upholding the verdict of a Richmond jury that mostly sided with the officers and awarded him $3,685.

Victor Rosario of Massachusetts, who spent 32 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of setting a fire that killed eight people, will receive $13 million from the city of Lowell, and he says he's forgiven those who put him behind bars.

Kenneth Espinoza, who says he was repeatedly shocked with a stun gun while handcuffed, is suing a Colorado sheriff's office, alleging excessive force by two deputies in an altercation that began when he stopped on the road to wait after his son's vehicle was pulled over.

Keisha Kirkland of Arlington, Va., says her eighth-grade son, the only Black student in his class, was forced to play a game involving cotton picking and her family is suing, saying, "We didn't raise him to hide in a cupboard, we raised him to stand up for himself."

Julia Coleman, a Minnesota legislator, said Prince "was a true genius, a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of music and cultures in ways that will never be forgotten" as she won Senate approval to rename the highway that runs past his museum and studios the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway," with purple signs.