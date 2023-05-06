Asking for salvation

Mr. Kevin Elsken of north Arkansas wrote recently with his summary of Christianity, which was off-base to those of us who believe. First, God does not consign folks to everlasting torture, a belief which has predominated in some circles despite scripture which makes it clear we "perish" if we do not want to accept everlasting life by "believing" in Jesus.

How we do that is easy; just ask for salvation through him. I heard hell preached over time, misery forever, but then read "fear him who can destroy body and soul in hell," and thought this does not fit with the fundamentalist teaching. The essence of love and forgiveness, mercy and grace would not allow such.

Second, Jesus died, yes, but he arose to live forever. A host of wise people have graced our history, but only one lives in heaven and in our hearts, bringing the peace which defies understanding. He paid for our sins, which all of us commit.

JOHN DAVID CLOUD

Arkadelphia

Degenerates voting

Which political party candidate do you believe most of the following would vote for next year: murderers, rapists, thieves, abortionists, gays, transgenders, drag queens, pedophiles, drug dealers, drug addicts, climate wackos, socialists, Marxists, fascists, communists, Satanists, atheists, antisemites, America-haters, BLM and Antifa?

Then we have the gun-grabbers, whose overwhelming blind ignorance leads them to believe violent criminals will gladly give up their guns.

I believe informed Americans know a huge majority of these degenerates would vote for the Democrat nominee. After all, they are the brethren of swindlers, outlaws, lunatics, cheats, liars, haters, creeps, perverts and freaks, which, not surprisingly, are today's woke Democrats.

Unfortunately, this gang of sickos have control of the presidency, the Senate, many state governments, and the military. They also dominate big tech, the sciences, finance, Hollywood, the music industry, education, teachers' unions, corporate boards, and pretty much everything else in America, but truly troubling is that many churches have joined them in their wokeness and have all manner of deviants among their clergy and/or congregations.

Is it any wonder China is rapidly overtaking us as the world's supreme super power?

Fortunately, in less than two years the irascible, insolent, and slap-happy Joe Biden will bumble out of the White House for the last time and our once and future leader Donald Trump can begin again to right the ship and get our country back on the road to prosperity and perhaps even normalcy; however, the latter is unlikely as the left appears to yearn for chaos and destruction with unbridled fervor.

Let's just hope we can make it to Jan. 20, 2025, without a third world war, another Great Depression, or the collapse of our society.

It's gonna be close.

RICHARD D. SANDERS

Benton

Education calamity

The time to avoid educational catastrophe in Arkansas is about to end. LEARNS might flourish in the short run, but how will it stand up over the years? The overpowering political majority ramrodded LEARNS into law--the wrong way to institute a new law. What harm would come from taking the time to fully research LEARNS before putting it into play?

Charter schools' autonomy allows them to focus on educational innovation that better serves community needs. But how many do we need, and how difficult would it be to reduce bureaucracy and paperwork in every school? And how much harm do we inflict on rejected children? Kids know charter schools allow the avoidance of attending school with disabled, expelled, or difficult-to-discipline children.

Charter schools will form a parallel public school system, given the priority of LEARNS. What harm comes to those not selected or removed from charters? With a little effort, innovation could easily happen in public schools.

Education is expensive. We will never be able to pay teachers what they are worth. However, money is not the driver for teachers, but rather the pleasure and reward of being an educator. In 2009, the London School of Economics concluded that financial incentives can negatively impact overall performance.

For years school districts have labored to create fair salary schedules given the limited amount of money available in Arkansas. The system worked well, with only a few hiccups along the way. But imagine the problems when teacher pay depends on a reward system. If not structured well, the possibility of great harm lurks.

It takes every Arkansas taxpayer chipping in to support the public schools, and then we rank 47th. So what happens to the underfunded public schools when money is siphoned from them to support private, charter, and religious schools?

RICHARD EMMEL

Little Rock