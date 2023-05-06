Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game 2

Today at 5:35 p.m.
Arkansas starting pitcher Brady Tygart (25) delivers to the plate, Friday, April 28, 2023, during the first inning of the Razorbacks’ 10-4 win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Arkansas 0 Miss State 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Kendall Diggs singled on a 2-2 pitch to begin the inning but was left stranded on third. He advanced to second on a sac bunt by Jace Bohrofen and moved another 90 feet on a flyout to right by Ben McLaughlin.

Brady Slavens lined out on an 0-2 pitch to end the inning.

Pregame: 

The Razorbacks are one victory away from winning consecutive series at Mississippi State for the second time in program history. Arkansas took Game 1 of the series by a score of 6-2 behind solid pitching performances from Hagen Smith, Cody Adcock, and Gage Wood.

RHP Brady Tygart is scheduled to make his second start of the year after returning from a lengthy absence due to an arm injury.

Pitching matchup: Arkansas RHP Brady Tygart (1-0, 4.91 ERA) vs. Mississippi State RHP Landon Gartman (2-2, 6.75 ERA) 

Arkansas lineup:

1. Diggs RF

2. Bohrofen CF

3. McLaughlin DH

4. Slavens 1B

5. Cali 3B

6. Neville LF

7. Holt 2B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS

